JFDA Introduces Preventive Measures At Olive Mills To Protect Celiac Patients

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in coordination with the General Syndicate of Jordanian Olive Press Owners and Olive Producers has called on olive mills to stop dipping bread into olive oil storage tanks, receiving containers or packaging intended for sale, and instead use separate tasting plates, pouring the oil with clean utensils during promotional and tasting activities.

The measure aims to protect consumers with celiac disease and prevent possible cross-contamination with gluten.

In a statement issued Thursday, the JFDA stressed that pure olive oil is naturally gluten-free. However, contact with bread or its crumbs, as well as contaminated utensils or containers used during handling, could introduce gluten into the oil and pose a health risk to people with celiac disease.

The administration explained that the directive follows the circulation of promotional videos on social media showing bread being dipped directly into olive oil containers.

It added that its specialized inspection teams are monitoring promotional content and following up on corrective measures whenever such practices are identified, in order to ensure compliance and safeguard consumer health.

//Petra// WH