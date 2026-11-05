Youth Leadership Center Concludes Fifth Training Phase Of Techno Youth Entrepreneur Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Youth Leadership Preparation Center at the Ministry of Youth on Wednesday concluded the fifth training phase of the third cohort of the "Techno Youth Entrepreneur" program, implemented in cooperation with Cyborg Intelligent Automation at the center's computer lab.

According to a statement issued by the center Thursday, the training covered advanced topics in system design, project requirements analysis and technical architecture development, document and data processing, information retrieval, response quality enhancement, structured data extraction, application deployment and performance testing.

The phase placed particular emphasis on hands-on training and the development of final projects. Participants worked on specialized tasks and developed AI-powered technological solutions through a series of stages involving system development, performance optimization, testing and error analysis.

The training culminated in participants presenting their final projects for review, discussion and evaluation.

The program aims to empower young people by equipping them with practical knowledge and skills in technology and artificial intelligence, while strengthening their ability to use emerging technologies to develop their ideas and turn them into entrepreneurial ventures.

//Petra// WH