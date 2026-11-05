Tajikistan's Real GDP Grows 8.9% To $17.2 Billion In 2025 - Eni
Eni's figures indicate that the upward trend continued in subsequent years, with real GDP reaching $13.5 billion in 2022, $14.6 billion in 2023, and $15.8 billion in 2024, before climbing to $17.2 billion in 2025. The company also reports that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Tajikistan's real GDP over 2015–2025 stood at 7.6%.
For comparison, Eni estimates that combined real GDP in Russia and Central Asia amounted to $2.24 trillion in 2025, up 2.4% year-on-year. According to the report, the regional figure stood at $1.764 trillion in 2015 and increased to $1.93 trillion in 2019. Eni's data further show that it reached $1.88 trillion in 2020, $1.99 trillion in 2021, and $2 trillion in 2022.
The report also indicates that the region's real GDP subsequently increased to $2.089 trillion in 2023 and $2.187 trillion in 2024, reaching $2.24 trillion in 2025. Eni puts the CAGR for Russia and Central Asia over 2015–2025 at 2.4%.
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