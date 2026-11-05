TBC Becomes First Bank To Introduce Palm Payments In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Georgia has launched the country's first palm-based payment system, enabling customers to pay by scanning their hands without cards, phones, or cash.

According to the bank, the biometric payment service is being introduced at participating merchant locations and links customers' unique palm characteristics to their bank accounts.

To activate the service, customers must register once at a location equipped with a dedicated palm scanner. They then use TBC Georgia's mobile banking application to scan a QR code and select the account they want to link to their palm.

After registration, customers can make payments by scanning their palms at participating outlets.

Sandro Rtveladze, Retail Business Director at TBC Georgia, said the launch marked another step in the bank's efforts to expand digital payment options and introduce new financial technologies in the Georgian market.

He noted that TBC had introduced the country's first internet banking services in 2001 and had since continued to develop digital solutions for customers.

"Our ambition is to bring the latest global financial technologies to Georgia and turn innovative ideas into practical solutions that improve the customer experience. Palm payment demonstrates how we continue to push the boundaries of digital banking and strengthen our position at the forefront of financial innovation in the region,” he added.

The launch follows TBC Georgia's recent partnership with American Express to expand the acceptance of its cards among merchants across the country, including in physical stores and online.

In April 2026, TBC Georgia was named the Most Innovative Bank in Central and Eastern Europe by Global Finance.

TBC Georgia is part of TBC Bank Group PLC, a London-listed financial group operating in Georgia and Uzbekistan. The group was established in Georgia in 1992 and entered the Uzbek market in 2020.