Eagleburgmann Marks 15 Years Since First Cobaseal Installation, Advancing Compressor Reliability And Resource Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 1,500 installations worldwide, the innovative coaxial separation seal technology helps reduce nitrogen consumption, prevent oil contamination, and lower operating costs.

WOLFRATSHAUSEN, Germany, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBurgmann, a global leader in industrial sealing solutions, is marking 15 years since the first installation of CobaSeal, its innovative coaxial separation seal technology that helps energy operators reduce resource consumption, improve compressor reliability, and lower lifecycle costs.

Developed to address persistent reliability challenges in industrial compressors, CobaSeal protects dry gas seals from bearing-oil contamination while substantially reducing the nitrogen required for separation sealing. Its innovative coaxial design provides a reliable barrier between bearing oil and process gas, with non-contacting operation that minimizes wear across demanding operating conditions.

With more than 1,500 installations worldwide, CobaSeal has demonstrated its value in both new compressor installations and retrofits across the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and energy industries. Depending on the application and existing sealing arrangement, the technology can significantly reduce nitrogen consumption compared with conventional separation seals.

From First Installation to Global Adoption

CobaSeal was first installed in 2011 at the Nether Kellet compressor station in the United Kingdom, operated by National Gas (formerly National Grid). The installation addressed recurring bearing-oil contamination and dry gas seal failures. A retrospective documented maintenance-free performance of the original seal, demonstrating its reliability through demanding operating conditions.

The benefits extended beyond equipment protection. Previously, maintenance on the nitrogen supply system could require shutting down the compressor. As Jim O'Hare, an EagleBurgmann engineer involved in the original installation, explained:

“With the CobaSeal, this has changed. The vastly reduced nitrogen consumption ensures seal and compressor can continue operation while the system is serviced.”

Read the full Nether Kellet case study.

Innovation in Action: Proven Results in Norway

At Equinor's Kollsnes gas processing plant in Norway, recurring oil contamination had caused multiple dry gas seal failures and created significant maintenance challenges. With compressors required to operate continuously through the winter months, improving reliability was critical.

EagleBurgmann retrofitted an export compressor with a dry gas seal cartridge incorporating CobaSeal separation seal technology. The solution prevented bearing oil from contaminating the dry gas seal and achieved significantly lower nitrogen consumption than the separation seals on other compressors at the facility, with more stable consumption levels.

The project demonstrates how targeted sealing upgrades can address recurring equipment problems while reducing resource consumption and operating costs.

Read the full Kollsnes case study. ⁠

Supporting Reliability Across the Equipment Lifecycle

Designed for both new installations and existing equipment, CobaSeal can be integrated into standard compressor sealing arrangements, offering operators a practical path to improved performance without extensive equipment modifications.

Beyond its nitrogen-saving potential, the technology helps protect critical sealing components, extend maintenance intervals, and reduce the risk of unplanned compressor downtime. These benefits support the growing demand for reliable, resource-efficient operations across the energy and industrial sectors.

Learn More at ADIPEC 2026

At ADIPEC 2026, EagleBurgmann subject matter experts will be available to discuss CobaSeal technology, compressor retrofits, dry gas seals, seal supply systems, and lifecycle services, as well as sealing solutions supporting hydrogen, carbon capture, and other energy transition projects.

Visit EagleBurgmann at the NAMA Cluster, Hall 6, Stand 6210, during ADIPEC 2026, Nov. 2–5, to explore how advanced sealing technologies can improve reliability and reduce operating costs.

About EagleBurgmann

With a legacy spanning more than 140 years, EagleBurgmann provides industrial sealing technologies and lifecycle services that support equipment reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Its portfolio includes dry gas seals, carbon floating ring seals, seal supply systems, and magnetic couplings, supported by aftermarket services. With approximately 6,000 employees and a presence in 86 countries, EagleBurgmann serves customers across oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, water, and other industries.

EagleBurgmann is part of Germany's Freudenberg Group and Japan's EKK Group.

Media Contact

Blake Harvey

Global Director of Marketing & Communications

EagleBurgmann

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EagleBurgmann CobaSeal coaxial separation seal technology

CONTACT: Blake Harvey EagleBurgmann...