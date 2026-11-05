Emirates Airline Reports US$ 1 Billion Half-Year Profit Despite Regional Conflict And Soaring Fuel Costs

After accounting for income tax, the Group posted a profit after tax of US$1.0 billion, down 66% from the corresponding period last year. Group revenue reached US$18.0 billion, a 12% decline from US$20.6 billion a year earlier.

While, Emirates airline recorded a profit before tax of US$1.0 billion, compared with US$3.1 billion in the same period last year. Revenue, including other operating income, declined 13% to US$15.5 billion. Profit after tax stood at US$903 million, down 66%.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said:“It has been a demanding six months, and once again our business model and our people stood up to the test.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group

He noted that customer demand remained firm and cargo operations made a strong contribution, supporting revenue and cash levels despite global jet fuel prices doubling year-on-year. He added that the Group continued investing in fleet expansion, products, services and future business capabilities.

Emirates airline restored its network to 91% of pre-disruption levels by September 30, serving 150 airports across 78 countries and territories through its Dubai hub. The airline carried 21.8 million passengers during the six-month period, down 22% year-on-year, while overall capacity declined 10%.

Cargo transportation division of the airline Emirates SkyCargo transported 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 1% year-on-year. However, cargo revenue surged 52%, driven by reduced airfreight capacity amid the regional conflict and disruptions to maritime transport.

Emirates Group's another subsidiary dnata reported revenue of US$3.0 billion, down 7% from US$3.2 billion, as its international operations helped offset reduced airline and travel activity in the UAE and wider Gulf region. Its profit before tax declined 51% to US$112 million, while profit after tax fell 56% to US$84 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Group employed 128,237 people, down 2% from March 31, 2026, while both Emirates and dnata continued recruitment to support business needs.