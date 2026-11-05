EBL Opens Two Sub-Branches At Baneshwar And Companiganj

During virual inauguration of Baneshwar sub-branch, located at Kuddus Market, Baneshwar Bazar, Puthia, Rajshahi, Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Offshore Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; and Istiak Ahmed, Branch Area Head, Dhaka were present.

While during the inauguration of Companiganj sub-branch, situated at Chitto Ranjan Avenue, Muradnagar Road, Companiganj Bazar, Muradnagar, Cumilla, Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD and Head of ICC and CAMLCO; Syed Zulkar Nayen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset and Abu Sayeem Muhammad Jafar Imam, Branch Area Head, Sylhet and Narayanganj were present.