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EBL Opens Two Sub-Branches At Baneshwar And Companiganj

EBL Opens Two Sub-Branches At Baneshwar And Companiganj


Date: 2026-11-05 05:16:21

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has further strengthened its presence across the country with the inauguration of two new sub-branches at Baneshwar in Rajshahi and Companiganj in Cumilla today, November 5, 2026. Both the sub-branches were virtually inaugurated by EBL CEO Hassan O. Rashid and was physically attended by local dignitaries, customers, and community representatives.

During virual inauguration of Baneshwar sub-branch, located at Kuddus Market, Baneshwar Bazar, Puthia, Rajshahi, Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury, Financial Institutions and Offshore Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; and Istiak Ahmed, Branch Area Head, Dhaka were present.

While during the inauguration of Companiganj sub-branch, situated at Chitto Ranjan Avenue, Muradnagar Road, Companiganj Bazar, Muradnagar, Cumilla, Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD and Head of ICC and CAMLCO; Syed Zulkar Nayen, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset and Abu Sayeem Muhammad Jafar Imam, Branch Area Head, Sylhet and Narayanganj were present.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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