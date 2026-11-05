Sheraton Dhaka Kicks Off 10-Day-Long Cantonese Food Festival

The festival was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 4. Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) President Felix Chang Y.C. and Vice President Vivian Huang attended the event as guests of honor.

Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of the hotel's owning company, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC; Gary Farstad, General Manager of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka; and Shaila Abedin, Head of Liability and Women Banking at Prime Bank PLC, were also present, alongside other officials from the organizations and members of the media.

Following the inauguration, guests attended an exclusive tasting session featuring signature dishes that will be served throughout the festival.

Chinese Masterchef Xu Delin joined Chef Sait Dursun, alongside Sheraton Dhaka's local culinary talents, Chef Mahbubur Rashid Akhand and Chef Dulak Paul. Together, the team will serve Cantonese specialties across seven dedicated culinary stations.

The menu includes Chinese Aromatic Braised Lamb Shank, Hoisin Crispy Duck, Grilled Chicken with Honey-Glazed Hoisin Sauce, Crispy Tiger Prawn with Pandan Leaf, Prawn Cheung Fun, Truffle Beef Fun, Crab Meat Tobiko Dumpling, Chinese-Style Roasted Whole Fish, and Chef's Special Chilli Crab.

Guests can also try Assorted Sushi, Sashimi, and Maki Rolls. A Live Dumpling Station will offer Assorted Chicken and Prawn Dumplings.

Besides Chinese dishes, the buffet features local and international items such as Beef Prime Rib, Grilled Salmon, Hyderabadi Lamb Biryani, Beef Nehari, and Mutton Rogan Josh, among others.

For dessert, guests can choose from Matcha Flan, Cantonese Double Milk Pudding, Almond Jelly with Lychee, Mango Sago, Mango Sticky Rice, and Ondhe Ondhe.

The dessert selection also includes Chocolate Milk Baklava, Pistachio & Coconut Baklava, Tulumba, Moshabak, Kunafa, and local sweets.

House of Canton will be available exclusively during dinner. The buffet is priced at BDT 9,950 net per person.

Guests can avail Buy 1 Get 3 (B1G3) offers on selected cards from Prime Bank, Dhaka Bank, Southeast Bank, and Meghna Bank. Buy 1 Get 2 (B1G2) and Buy 1 Get 1 (B1G1) offers are also available on selected cards from more than 20 participating banks.