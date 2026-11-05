Bluenova Software Announces Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines, A Dark Fantasy Incremental RPG

The equipment screen in Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines, showing character stats, equipped gear and inventory.

An Abomination hunt in Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines, showing the enemy, threat rating and resources needed to strike.

Free on Android and iOS, Bloodlines combines vampire character builds, monster hunts and clan competition with progress between sessions.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlueNova Software announces Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines, a new dark fantasy incremental RPG that lets players shape their own vampire through class choices, abilities, equipment and a growing network of thralls. Available free on Android and iOS, the game combines character progression with monster hunts, player-versus-player battles and clan competition.Players run missions to earn experience and resources, then decide how to invest in their character. They can train abilities, develop talents and choose equipment to strengthen their build. At level 10, a subclass adds further ways to specialize. Progression continues without a level cap, giving players room to keep developing their vampire over time.Beyond combat, players recruit thralls that generate resources between sessions and develop a Safehouse into a Mansion. Mansion rooms support different priorities, including income, recovery, defense and attack. These systems let players build toward the activities they enjoy, whether that means preparing for a tougher hunt, improving their defenses or expanding their resource income.Monster hunts pit vampires against Abominations for equipment and other rewards. Dungeons and Expeditions offer longer activities, while the Workshop lets players improve their gear. A player Market allows them to buy and sell equipment with other players. In asynchronous player-versus-player combat, vampires can challenge rivals and take resources left unprotected, making both preparation and opponent selection part of the game.Clans, Global Chat and Clan Chat give players ways to meet, find allies and coordinate. Monthly rankings reward individual competitors and clans, adding shared goals alongside each vampire's personal progression. Thrall income and timed activities continue between sessions, so players can return to collect resources and plan their next steps.The latest release, version 1.1.4, reworks Mission Mastery and improves early progression through level 10. The update is available on both platforms.Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines first launched in September 2026 and is available on Google Play and the App Store. It is free to download and play, has no in-game ads, and offers optional purchases. An internet connection is required. Gameplay footage and further information are available on the official website.BlueNova Software LLC is the independent developer of Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines for Android and iOS.

Nick

BlueNova Software LLC

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Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines - Gameplay Overview

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BlueNova Software Announces Clash At Nightfall: Bloodlines, a Dark Fantasy Incremental RPG News Provided By BlueNova Software LLC November 05, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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