Self-Managed Keeper Brings Zero-Trust Privileged Access Management To Air-Gapped & Critical Infrastructure Environments

Self-hosted credential, secrets and privileged session management without cloud reliance brings Keeper's zero-knowledge security to OT and restricted sites.

- Shane Barney, CISO of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security platform, today announces Self-Managed Keeper, a new self-hosted deployment option that brings Keeper's core Privileged Access Management (PAM) capabilities to environments where external cloud connectivity is restricted, unavailable or prohibited. Designed for government agencies, critical infrastructure operators and highly regulated enterprises, Self-Managed Keeper allows organisations to manage credentials, secrets and privileged sessions entirely within their own infrastructure, including on-premises, private cloud, air-gapped networks and Operational Technology (OT) environments.Organisations across government, defence, energy, utilities, financial services and industrial operations often maintain restricted or disconnected networks to meet security, operational and regulatory requirements. Self-Managed Keeper supports these network constraints by letting enterprise security teams control where their privileged access infrastructure runs, how they access it and where sensitive data resides, without any cloud dependencies. The new deployment option expands Keeper's reach into environments that require customer-managed infrastructure, complementing its existing cloud-native offerings."For organisations operating in disconnected or highly restricted environments, dependence on external cloud connectivity can create unacceptable operational risks," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Self-Managed Keeper brings enterprise-grade privileged access management to these environments while enabling organisations to maintain complete control over their security infrastructure."For critical infrastructure operators, maintaining access to privileged credentials during connectivity disruptions can be essential to restoring systems and sustaining operations. Self-Managed Keeper delivers credential management, secrets management and privileged session management through the KeeperPAM Gateway. The solution also includes KeeperDB, the Keeper Admin Console and Keeper APIs. Keeper's self-managed platform runs in Docker containers on customer-controlled Linux infrastructure, enabling organisations to manage privileged access within their own environments, including fully air-gapped networks.Key features and benefits of Self-Managed Keeper include:- Operational Continuity: Maintain access to privileged credentials and sessions independently of external cloud or internet connectivity, supporting critical operations in restricted or disconnected environments.- Customer-Controlled Data Residency: Store encrypted credentials and secrets within customer-controlled infrastructure to support data residency and internal security requirements.- Air-Gapped Network Support: Deploy privileged access management in fully disconnected OT networks, defence environments and isolated agency infrastructure without requiring connectivity to Keeper's cloud services.- Self-Hosted Deployment Control: Determine where Keeper runs, how it is networked and who can access it across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud and isolated environments.Zero-Knowledge Architecture: Encrypt and decrypt credentials and secrets on users' devices."Organisations operating complex OT and defence networks face a unique challenge: maintaining strict security and operational requirements while keeping pace with modern cybersecurity capabilities," said Shane Barney, CISO of Keeper Security. "Self-Managed Keeper bridges that gap, bringing advanced privileged access management to highly restricted environments where conventional cloud deployments are not an option. Security teams can modernise how they protect critical systems without compromising the infrastructure requirements that keep those environments secure."To learn more about Self-Managed Keeper and request a demo, visit keepersecurity/self-managed-keeper/.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

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Self-Managed Keeper Brings Zero-Trust Privileged Access Management to Air-Gapped & Critical Infrastructure Environments News Provided By Eskenzi PR November 05, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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