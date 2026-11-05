The Meatstick Launches Blow, An Automatic BBQ Temperature Control Fan For Kamado, Kettle, Bullet And Drum Smokers

MeatStick Blow holds a kamado at its target pit temperature while the Forge Hub runs the control loop and a Stick tracks the meat.

MeatStick Blow mounted at the air intake of charcoal cookers: a drum smoker, a kamado, a bullet smoker and a kettle grill.

The MeatStick Blow Forge 1-Probe system: the Blow fan and its damper, the Forge Hub with a V Core Stick, and the Wired Ambient Probe.

Blow adds a variable-speed blower to the MeatStick V Forge Set, holding a charcoal cooker at its target temperature from a single app.

- Mendel Lin, CEO of Soma Labs LLCLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The MeatStick, the wireless meat thermometer brand behind more than 1.7 million monitored cooks, today announced MeatStick Blow, a BBQ temperature control fan for kamado cookers, kettle grills, Weber Smokey Mountain and similar bullet smokers, and drum smokers.Blow mounts on a cooker's air intake and works with the MeatStick V Forge WiFi Hub and a Wired Ambient Probe. The cook sets a target pit temperature in The MeatStick App, and Blow feeds the fire as much air as it needs to hold it, including through the overnight hours of a long cook.- The Problem Blow SolvesA charcoal fire burns as hot as the air reaching the fuel allows. As the coals burn down, ash builds up and fresh fuel catches. That balance shifts, and the pit drifts hot or cold. Holding it steady for a twelve-hour cook means adjusting the vents by hand, and for an overnight brisket or pork shoulder that means an alarm every hour or two and a trip outside.Blow replaces that routine with a closed control loop:· The Wired Ambient Probe reads the pit at grate level, where the food sits, rather than in the dome.· The Forge Hub decides how much air the fire needs, comparing that reading against the target.· Blow delivers the air, up to 15 CFM. More air for a hotter fire, less for a cooler one.The control loop runs on the hub in the backyard. WiFi is how the cook watches and adjusts from a phone, so if the home internet drops, the cook keeps running.- Two Ways InMeatStick Blow Forge 1-Probe ($149.99) is the complete system: the Forge Hub, a V Core Stick for the meat, the Wired Ambient Probe for the pit, and the Blow fan with its mounting hardware.MeatStick Blow ($79.99) is the fan on its own, for cooks who already own a MeatStick V Forge Set and so already have the hub and the pit probe. Blow is not a standalone controller. It needs a Forge Hub and a Wired Ambient Probe to run, and both come in every V Forge Set.- Built for Long Hours Next to a FireThe blower is a brushless centrifugal motor on dual ball bearings, chosen for long, hot, dusty hours next to a fire. If the controller stops responding or the power supply sags, Blow stops the fan instead of continuing to feed the fire.- Fire and Food in One AppBlow lives in The MeatStick App alongside the V Series Sticks, so pit temperature and meat temperature share one screen, live on the cook's phone from anywhere with an internet connection. Targets and alarms are set from the same screen.Blow plugs into any USB charger or power bank with its included USB-C to USB-A cable (5V/2A recommended), so a cooker at the far end of the yard is not stranded.- Key Features· Automatic fire control: holds a charcoal cooker at the target pit temperature set in the app· Variable-speed airflow: up to 15 CFM· Grate-level pit sensing: Wired Ambient Probe reads -4°F to 716°F· Compatible cookers: kamado, kettle, Weber Smokey Mountain and similar bullet smokers, drum smokers· Local control: the control loop runs on the Forge Hub and keeps working if the internet drops· Durable motor: brushless centrifugal blower with dual ball bearings, variable speed· Flexible power: any USB charger or power bank, cable included· Works with: requires a Forge Hub and a Wired Ambient Probe, both included in every V Forge Set· One app: pit and meat temperatures together in The MeatStick App for iOS and Android· Expandable: add V Core Sets to monitor more meats on the same hub- Availability and PricingMeatStick Blow is available now at TheMeatStick and on Amazon. It comes in four configurations (US MSRP):· MeatStick Blow, the fan and mounting kit for existing V Forge owners: $79.99· Blow Forge 1-Probe, Blow plus a V Forge Set (V Forge WiFi Hub, V Core Stick, Wired Ambient Probe): $149.99· Blow Forge 2-Probe, Blow plus a V Forge Set with a second V Core Set and a carry case: $199.99· Blow Forge 4-Probe, Blow plus a V Forge Set with three more V Core Sets and a carry case: $269.99A full media kit with product images and technical specifications is available at- About The MeatStickThe MeatStick, developed by Soma Labs LLC, is a wireless meat thermometer brand used by home cooks, grill enthusiasts and BBQ cooks across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe. Founded as Soma Labs in 2017, the company launched The MeatStick in 2018. Its flagship V Series has been recognized with the 2025 Red Dot Product Design Award, the 2025 NBBQA Award of Excellence for Best BBQ Tool, and the 2025 Kitchen Innovation Awards. MeatStick products have supported more than 1.7 million monitored cooks.

Feronica Christiany

The MeatStick

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Meat Mastery Made Easy With The MeatStick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The MeatStick Launches Blow, an Automatic BBQ Temperature Control Fan for Kamado, Kettle, Bullet and Drum Smokers News Provided By Soma Labs November 05, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.