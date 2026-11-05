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A practical overview of supplier capabilities, product configurations, and application considerations for sludge dewatering and solid–liquid separation.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven suppliers of polyester dewatering belts used in sludge dewatering and solid–liquid separation are profiled in this 2026 industry review. The group comprises six filtration, mesh-weaving and belt-press specialists based in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and the United States, together with Chinese mesh-belt manufacturer Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. The review sets out documented product ranges, weave and seam configurations, and the application variables that govern belt selection on belt filter presses, gravity tables, vacuum filters and dryer sections.It is compiled from company product information and published market research available as of November 2026. No supplier was scored, audited or ranked by performance for this article.How This Review Was CompiledInclusion required a publicly documented portfolio of polyester or synthetic belts, filter media or belt-press equipment serving dewatering duty - rather than a stated market position. Each of the seven companies publishes a defined product range covering at least one of the following: filter press belts, gravity-table belts, vacuum filter belts, or dryer-section belts and fabrics.The sequence below follows the order in which product documentation was reviewed. It is not a performance ranking. Drainage behaviour, cake release and belt life depend on the combination of weave, air permeability, seam type and press setup, which means a belt that performs well on one slurry may underperform on another. Buyers are therefore advised to validate candidate belts against their own sludge, wash-water chemistry and roller geometry before committing to a specification.Industry ContextPolyester was the largest material segment in the global conveyor belt market in 2025, with a 28.4% share, according to Straits Research. Within the sludge dewatering equipment market, the belt filter press technology segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% between 2025 and 2033, according to Grand View Research. For trade and customs documentation, textile products and articles for technical uses, including polyester mesh belts, are generally classified under HS code 5911.90, according to the tariff schedule published by the United States International Trade Commission.These three data points frame the supplier landscape reviewed here. Belt demand is tied less to the belt itself than to the installed base of presses, thickeners and dryers, and to the frequency with which operators replace belts as seams fail, permeability drifts or the cake stops releasing cleanly. Suppliers compete on weave consistency, dimensional stability after heat setting, permeability tolerance and the speed with which replacement belts can be delivered and jointed on site.Supplier Profiles1. ANDRITZ Kufferath / ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls AG (Germany / Austria)ANDRITZ Kufferath supplies polyester synthetic dewatering belts under the Technoflex and TecnoWeave product families. Company product information describes 100% polyester or polyester-polyamide weave belts in more than 60 fabric types, with an emphasis on dimensional stability and drainage performance. Multiple seam options - endless, pin seam and woven seam - are documented for belt presses and gravity tables, which matters where a press requires a specific joint type for roller clearance or installation access.2. GKD – Gebr. Kufferath AG (Germany)GKD manufactures synthetic mesh process belts for sludge dewatering and drying. Its documented capabilities include belt widths of up to approximately 8 m, temperature stability to at least 200 °C, and a broad pH tolerance range of 1 to 14. The company cites high chemical and mechanical resistance and offers custom mesh openings for high air permeability - a configuration relevant to harsh sludge treatment environments where both aggressive chemistry and abrasive solids shorten belt life.3. PFM Screen Co., Ltd. (China)PFM Screen produces precision-woven polyester filter belts, spiral press filter belts, vacuum filter belts and dewatering meshes. Company information lists more than 35 belt types and exports to more than 50 countries, with temperature resistance cited at up to 200–240 °C including PPS constructions, compliance with FDA and EU food-contact requirements, and fine filtration options in the region of 2 μm. The company also documents customization of weave, edge sealing and belt configuration, which suits buyers sourcing non-standard widths or joint styles.4. Averinox B.V. (Netherlands)Averinox supplies spiral belts and filter cloths for belt presses and dewatering tables, using first-quality heat-set polyester yarns to support dimensional stability. The company manufactures both spiral and woven belts and cloths, tuned by air permeability and opening size for sludge dewatering and solid–liquid separation duty. On-site jointing and repair services are also offered, an operational factor for plants that cannot accept a prolonged press shutdown while a belt is returned to a workshop.5. Flottweg SE (Germany)Flottweg is a global OEM supplier of belt presses and related separation equipment and provides filter belts and belt presses for dewatering systems. Its documented position rests on OEM belt supply, an extensive stock of filter belts and application-specific belt development, alongside replacement belts and service support intended to sustain uptime in sludge dewatering and solid–liquid separation projects. For operators running Flottweg equipment, the appeal is specification continuity between machine and belt rather than independent belt design.6. Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation (USA)Komline-Sanderson offers filter belts, filter media and belt filter press machines, with belts and cloths intended for belt presses and thickening duty. Company information cites a large inventory of synthetic filter fabrics, custom fabrication and fast order processing, and a wide chemical and fabric choice that includes polyester. Its combination of media supply and press manufacturing is relevant to buyers who need a belt matched to an existing Komline-Sanderson press or who require fabrication of a specific cloth geometry.7. Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. (China)Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of polyester mesh belts and filter belts, founded in 2009, with 41 employees, an annual output of 150,000 m2 and an export ratio of 62%, serving markets in Asia, Europe and North America. Its product range covers Polyester Mesh Belt, Polyester Filter Belt, Dryer Fabrics, Polyester Spiral Mesh, Polyester Square Mesh, Non-Woven Mesh Belt, Forming Fabrics, PTFE Mesh Belt and UV Belts.For dewatering duty, the company documents a herringbone-weave filter press belt - model 16903 - with warp and weft diameters of 0.70 mm and 0.90 mm, a breaking strength of at least 2,200 N/cm and air permeability of 7,894 ±500 m3/m2·h. A spiral series with flat-wire fillers is offered in small, medium and large loop versions at thicknesses of 1.90 mm, 2.32 mm and 2.95 mm respectively, with breaking strengths of at least 2,000 N/cm for the small and medium loops and at least 2,300 N/cm for the large loop, and air permeability bands spanning 7,300 to 13,700 m3/m2·h. In dryer configurations, the small and medium loop constructions are documented at 17,500 and 18,300 m3/m2·h.A Polyester Dryer Belt from the same production base is specified separately from dewatering media, because drying sections prioritise uniform airflow and heat penetration rather than solids retention. The company reports a municipal wastewater treatment plant project in Malaysia involving 12 belt filter presses, where it reports 8% lower cake moisture and 40% lower maintenance cost over a six-month evaluation period.Company StatementCompany information published by Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. states that its polyester mesh belt for food-grade applications is covered by Test Report HAPTX23061098, issued by JIANGSU HAP TESTING SERVICE CO., LTD on 29 June 2023 against standard GB 4806.7-2016. The same documentation set records registration under the German Packaging Act (LUCID) with certificate number DE2857625357145, issued by Stiftung Zentrale Stelle Verpackungsregister.The company also holds an Alibaba Verified Supplier Assessment Report issued by INTERTEK with certification number 493944221_P+T, dated 9 July 2026 and valid to 9 July 2027, covering fabrics, dryer fabrics, polyester filter belt, non-woven mesh belt and UV belts. Its published manufacturing information cites OEM/ODM customization of mesh count and opening size, air permeability, belt width and length, material, thickness, colour and edge; a lead time of 15–30 days; 100% pre-shipment inspection with third-party on-site inspection by BV or SGS available on request; and an R&D team of three engineers.What Buyers Compare Across These SuppliersDocumented product ranges differ, but the evaluation criteria converge on a small set of technical and commercial variables:Weave and belt type. Plain weave, square mesh, spiral and herringbone constructions drain and release cake differently. Herringbone and diagonal structures are used where cake adhesion needs to be reduced at discharge.Air permeability band. Higher permeability favours drainage and throughput; lower permeability favours solids capture and drier cake. Documented ranges among these suppliers span several thousand m3/m2·h within a single product family.Breaking strength. Tension capacity determines suitability for high-load press positions; documented figures in this review range from 2,000 N/cm to 2,300 N/cm for spiral and herringbone constructions.Seam and jointing. Endless, pin seam and woven seam options, plus on-site jointing and repair availability, affect installation time and shutdown exposure.Chemical and thermal tolerance. pH range, hydrolysis resistance and temperature stability - documented from 200 °C upward on some ranges - determine belt life in aggressive sludge.Compliance evidence. Food-contact test reports, EU-market packaging registration and third-party supplier assessments are increasingly requested at tender stage.Customization and lead time. Non-standard widths, edge sealing and sampling speed separate weavers from equipment OEMs in project timelines.Replacement availability. Stock depth and order processing speed matter more than first-purchase price in consumable belt categories.Market ImpactThe supplier base reviewed here splits into two operating models. Belt-press OEMs - Flottweg and Komline-Sanderson - supply media as part of machine service, which favours specification continuity and single-source accountability. Independent weavers - ANDRITZ Kufferath, GKD, PFM Screen, Averinox and Yiheng Mesh - supply drop-in belts across multiple press brands, competing on weave variety, permeability tolerance and delivery speed.Neither model dominates. Plants running a mixed press fleet typically need belts from more than one specification family, and qualification of a second source is a common risk-control measure. Verification requests are also shifting: documented test reports, registration numbers and third-party assessment certificates now appear alongside price and lead time in procurement comparisons, particularly for belts used in food-adjacent or EU-bound applications.Analyst PerspectiveOn the published figures, the constraint on polyester dewatering belt supply is not material availability but specification matching. Polyester already holds the largest material share in the conveyor belt market, and belt filter press capacity is projected to expand at 8.8% annually to 2033. That combination points to steady replacement demand rather than a step change in belt technology. The practical differentiator for buyers is documentation quality: a supplier able to state permeability tolerance, breaking strength and seam options in verifiable terms reduces the trial-and-error cost of qualifying a belt on a specific press.A second consideration is the separation between dewatering and drying specifications. Belts used on dryer sections, including spiral dryer fabrics, are selected on airflow uniformity and heat resistance rather than solids capture, and treating the two as interchangeable tends to produce either wet cake or premature belt failure.Outlook for 2026–2027Procurement activity in the coming cycle is likely to concentrate on three areas: qualification of second-source belts for existing presses, replacement of belts in municipal and industrial sludge dewatering lines as installed capacity expands, and verification of compliance documentation for export-bound shipments. Suppliers with documented permeability and strength data, in-house jointing or repair capability, and short customization lead times are positioned to serve all three.For buyers, the practical step is unchanged: request the belt specification in writing, confirm the permeability and strength figures against the press duty, and test a sample under site conditions before adopting a full set. The seven suppliers in this review each publish the technical basis for that comparison.

Mrs. Ada Li

Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd.

+86-184 3681 4894

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Top 7 Polyester Dewatering Belt Suppliers for 2026 Industry Review News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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