Hans Group (554.HK) Commences Operation Of Dedicated Liquefied Hydrocarbon Berth At Dongzhou International Terminal



EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 17:29 UTC+8

(5 November 2026 – Hong Kong) Hans Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 554) has completed the conversion of a dedicated liquefied hydrocarbon berth at the terminal of its subsidiary, Dongguan Dongzhou International Petrochemical Storage Limited (“DZ International”), located on Lisha Island in the Humen Port Area, Shatian Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. On 4 November 2026, the berth welcomed its first very large gas carrier (VLGC), the EIGER EXPLORER, for berthing and discharge, marking the official commencement of operations of the liquefied hydrocarbon terminal. It is understood that the berth was converted from Dongzhou International Terminal's existing 50,000-tonne berth for oil and chemical products, and has a designed annual throughput capacity of 2.02 million tonnes of liquefied hydrocarbons. With a length of 334 metres, the berth can accommodate liquefied hydrocarbon carriers ranging from 1,000-tonne vessels to the largest VLGCs currently in service worldwide. With the dedicated berth now in operation, DZ International becomes one of the few integrated logistics companies in the Greater Bay Area capable of providing terminal and storage services for all three major product categories – oil products, liquid chemicals and liquefied hydrocarbons – which is expected to help raise the terminal's overall utilisation and broaden its customer reach. In addition, butane, propylene and LPG storage tanks are under construction on DZ International's reserved land. The move signals that Hans Group is not only working to strengthen its competitiveness in storage and logistics, but is also putting in place the infrastructure for the future expansion of its LPG-related trading business. – End – About Hans Group Holdings Limited Hans Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 554) is a leading operator in the energy sector that provides integrated facilities of jetties, storage tanks, warehousing and logistics services in Southern China for petroleum and liquid chemical products, offers value-added services at its ports and storage tank farms, engages in the trading of oil and petrochemical products, and operates filling station business in China. On 31 July 2024, the Group completed the acquisition of a total of 70% equity interest in Bravo Transport Holdings Limited (“BTHL”, together with its subsidiaries, the“BTHL Group”), whereupon BTHL became a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. BTHL is principally engaged in the provision of franchised and non-franchised bus services in Hong Kong under the“Citybus” brand, as well as media and advertising services. 05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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