Deeper, Hotter, More Economical: SBO Technology Accelerates Next-Generation Geothermal Energy
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SBO AG
/ Key word(s): Drilling Result
Deeper, hotter, more economical: SBO technology accelerates next-generation geothermal energy
05.11.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vienna/Ternitz, 5 November 2026 Deeper, hotter, more economical: SBO technology accelerates next-generation geothermal energy
Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO, says:“Geothermal energy is a clean, constantly available base load source for electricity and heat generation, and the rule is: deeper means hotter, and hotter means more economical. These extreme conditions are exactly where our tools are at home. We know this from the oil and gas industry, where we have been managing cycles for decades. Now we are becoming less dependent on them and applying our core capabilities where new demand is emerging. The results in Oregon and Slovakia show that our products deliver what the next generation of geothermal requires.” SBO has set the goal of achieving sales of MEUR 900 by 2030, of which MEUR 200 is to come from new business areas. In addition to geothermal energy, these include lithium and helium drilling, carbon capture & storage, flow control, and 3D metal printing. About SBO SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: Contact: Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG
phone: +43 2630 315 253 email: ...
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05.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|EQS News ID:
|2429124
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2429124 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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