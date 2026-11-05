Ryazan Under Massive Drone Attack: Fire Breaks Out At One Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries, Wildberries Warehouse

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the incident was reported by the OSINT analyst group A STRA.

A drone alert was declared in the region at around 02:00 local time. Shortly afterwards, local residents began reporting numerous explosions, air defence activity and the sound of drones.

Citing videos of the fire circulating online, OSINT analysts at Astra confirmed that the facility on fire was the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of Russia's largest oil-processing facilities and is part of the Rosneft group.

The refinery produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil and bitumen. It supplies fuel to Moscow and Russia's central regions, as well as producing fuel for the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Drones strike Russian oil refinery and military canning plant, media report

In addition, the refinery produces TS-1 aviation kerosene, which is used by military aircraft.

Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed a large-scale drone attack on the region. He reported damage caused by falling drone debris, as well as fires at industrial facilities in Ryazan.

Malkov also said that parts of the city experienced power outages due to damage to electricity transmission lines.

Meanwhile, a Wildberries logistics centre in Ryazan has reportedly also caught fire amid the drone attack.

The large distribution centre, covering approximately 173,000 square metres, is located in the Ryazansky Industrial Park near the village of Tyushevo in Ryazan Municipal District. It is known as "Ryazan: Tyushevskaya."

Local residents reported that the company's logistics centre had been targeted in the attack and caught fire. However, OSINT analysts at Astra said they had not verified a photograph of the incident submitted by an eyewitness.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Defence Forces used strike drones and Neptune coastal missile systems to hit a missile-fuel production facility in Russia's Rostov region.

Photo: Exilenova+