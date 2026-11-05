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Russian Forces Shell Marhanets, Four Injured

Russian Forces Shell Marhanets, Four Injured


Date: 2026-11-05 05:15:51

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported the attack on Telegram.

Russian forces shelled the city with artillery, damaging private houses, apartment buildings and vehicles.

'Two women, aged 47 and 87, were hospitalised in moderate condition. Another two women will receive outpatient treatment,' Hanzha wrote.

Read also: Russian attack damages college, warehouse and energy infrastructure in Odesa region

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and Samar earlier in the morning. There were casualties and damage.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram

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