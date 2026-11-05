Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region
"Russian forces continue to strike energy infrastructure. Overnight, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The energy situation is currently difficult. Emergency power outages are in effect in one district, while scheduled hourly electricity blackouts are being implemented across the rest of the region," Chaus wrote.
He added that private houses and outbuildings were damaged in the Berezna community as a result of a drone strike.Read also: Russian forces shell Marhanets, four injured
In Semenivka, an FPV drone strike yesterday afternoon caused a fire in an outbuilding.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also attacked transport infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.
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