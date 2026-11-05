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Death Toll From Airstrike On Komyshuvakha Rises To 42, Search Operations Continue

Death Toll From Airstrike On Komyshuvakha Rises To 42, Search Operations Continue


Date: 2026-11-05 05:15:49

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Komyshuvakha. The fourth day of emergency rescue operations. As of now, 42 bodies have been recovered from the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is ongoing," the statement said.

As many as 33 people may still be trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are continuing without interruption.

Airstrike on the underground school in Komyshuvakha / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces dropped nine aerial bombs on an underground school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as an Invincibility Point. The strike occurred while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.

Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region

As of November 4, 40 deaths had been confirmed, including those of four law enforcement officers.

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