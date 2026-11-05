CM Adhikari Approves Compensation For Farmers With Homes Damaged In Recent Floods

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday, announced compensation for the farmers in the state whose houses were adversely affected by floods during the monsoon this year.

He made this announcement at a programme on the inauguration of the“Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi” at Pursura in Hooghly district.

“Farmers whose houses suffered heavy damage in the floods will get compensation of Rs 1.80 lakh. In case of partially damaged houses, the compensation amount will be Rs 90,000. Those houses suffering minor damage will get a compensation of Rs 40,000,” the Chief Minister said.

In addition, CM Adhikari said that seeds are being provided to 10,750 farmers of the flood-affected Bhutni Char in Malda district.“A total of four lakh farmers in the state had been given a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit of electricity. The compensation will be given to 46 lakh farmers affected by the floods. Many of them have received the first instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana,” the Chief Minister said.

He launched a scathing attack on the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of depriving potato farmers in the state by banning exports to other states.

"During the previous Trinamool Congress government, potato farmers were not allowed to export their products to other states. This resulted in heavy financial losses for them. Henceforth, there would be no obstacle in exporting potatoes to other states. Rather, a subsidy of Rs 50 per quintal will be given for exporting potatoes by car or train. By bringing potatoes under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, the premium portion will also be waived. The West Bengal government will bear the expenditure for that,” the Chief Minister said.

He also assured the potato farmers of protection against fluctuating prices in the market.

“The state government had purchased 4.75 lakh quintals of potatoes at Rs 950 per quintal. The potatoes have been stored in 567 cold storage facilities. If the market price of potatoes falls below the free bond price of Rs 1,120 per quintal, the state government will provide a subsidy. This means that if there is a price difference in the sale of potatoes, the government will make up for it,” the Chief Minister added.