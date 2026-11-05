Mos Margherita Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday engaged with members of the Indian community in Madrid, lauding their role in contributing to India's progress and their efforts to preserve and promote Indian culture in Spain.

Margherita underlined the Indian diasporas' potential in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu was also present during the interaction.

Following the meeting, MoS Margherita took to X and posted:“Interacted with members of the Indian community in Madrid, along with Tokhan Sahu, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs. Thanked the community for their valuable contributions to India's development and for preserving and promoting Indian culture in Spain. Highlighted the important role they can play in realising Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

On Wednesday, Margherita met Diego Martínez Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain, and appreciated Madrid's backing for India's inclusion in the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer. The two sides also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations.

“Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Diego Martínez Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain. Conveyed our appreciation for Spain's support for India's joining the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer. Look forward to further strengthening India-Spain ties,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

The MoS also expressed India's gratitude to the Latin American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer at the Ibero-American Conference.

The Conference has 22 member countries, along with 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

Margherita made the remarks while delivering India's remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to deliver India's remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares. Conveyed India's gratitude to the Latin-American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer."