Baku U-17 Judo Tournament To Feature 16 Weight Categories

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Baku U-17 Judo Championships will take place on November 9-10 at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, bringing together hundreds of young athletes from across the capital.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation,a total of 587 judokas representing 71 clubs and sports organisations will compete in the two-day tournament.

The competition will feature 483 boys and 104 girls, with participants battling for honours across 16 weight categories.

The championship is expected to provide an important platform for young judokas to demonstrate their skills, gain valuable competitive experience and measure themselves against athletes from other clubs and sports organisations.

Beyond determining the winners in each weight category, the tournament has a specific selection purpose. Its main objective is to identify athletes who will qualify for the national U-17 championships based on the established quota system.

The event forms part of efforts to develop youth judo in Azerbaijan and provide promising athletes with opportunities to progress to higher levels of competition.

With 587 competitors set to take part, the Baku championship promises two days of competitive action as the capital's emerging judo talents compete for recognition and places at the national championships.