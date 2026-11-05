Azerbaijan's Read Samadov Finishes Third At World U-20 Chess Championship

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani chess player Read Samadov has secured third place in the rapid section of the World U-20 Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, currently taking place in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Samadov and Shiroglan Talibov are representing Azerbaijan at the international competition.

Samadov delivered an impressive performance in the nine-round rapid tournament, collecting seven points to finish third overall. He ended the competition just half a point behind the leader, narrowly missing out on the top position.

His compatriot Talibov also produced a competitive performance, finishing eighth with 6.5 points.

A total of 91 players are competing in the tournament, which brings together some of the world's most promising young chess talents in the under-20 age category.

Following the conclusion of the rapid competition, attention will now turn to the blitz championship, with matches scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

The Azerbaijani representatives will have another opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in the faster-paced format as they continue their campaign in Al Ain.

Samadov's podium finish in the rapid event marks an important achievement for Azerbaijan at the World Youth Chess Championships and provides a positive start to the country's participation in the competition.