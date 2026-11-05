Democratic Control Of Congress Opens New Battle Over US Aid To Ukraine

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Democrats are preparing to pursue a new military and financial assistance package for Ukraine after securing control of both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, according to Reuters.

The election results will give Democrats control of the legislative agenda in the House of Representatives and Senate when the new Congress convenes in January, potentially allowing them to advance measures that have faced resistance from President Donald Trump's administration.

Reuters reported that renewed assistance to Kyiv is among the priorities being discussed by Democratic congressional aides, following the Trump administration's decision to effectively halt direct US financial and military support for Ukraine.

According to the report, congressional backing for Ukraine remains bipartisan, raising the possibility that a new assistance package could attract support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Such support could prove significant if Trump attempts to block the legislation through a presidential veto.

Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress. Reuters suggested that a new Ukraine aid package could attract sufficient bipartisan support to meet that threshold, although the outcome of any future vote remains uncertain.

Democrats are also expected to examine the administration's approach to sanctions against Russia.

Representative Gregory Meeks, who is expected to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation intended to block Trump's proposed measures facilitating the return of Russian diesel fuel to international markets.

The initiative reflects concerns among some lawmakers that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports could undermine economic pressure on Moscow.

The final size of the Democratic majorities in both chambers has yet to be determined, with the counting of votes continuing in several races.

According to election results reported by CBS News and The Guardian on Wednesday, Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, ending Republican control of Congress.

The change in congressional leadership is expected to increase legislative scrutiny of the Trump administration's foreign policy, particularly its approach to Ukraine, Russia and international sanctions.