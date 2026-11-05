Regina Cassandra, Ramesh Thilak's Upcoming Film's Shoot Wrapped

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The makers of director Vishal Venkat's upcoming film, featuring actors Regina Cassandra, Nassar and Ramesh Thilak in the lead, have now announced that shooting for their film had been wrapped.

The film is being produced by ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj's production house G Squad in association with popular Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to its X timeline, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Shoot wrapped up for @MythriOfficial X @GSquadOffl film. Title announcement soon. Stay tuned! Starring @nasser_kameela, @ReginaCassandra & @thilak_ramesh."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, which is yet to be titled, had in October this year announced that the film had entered its final stage of production.

The makers, while making this announcement, had released a special video featuring BTS clips from the film.

Directed by Vishal Venkat, who is best known for the film, 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' and the critically acclaimed 'Bomb', the untitled film features Nassar, Regina Cassandra, and Ramesh Thilak in the lead.

The film's story has been penned by Hariharan Raju. It's cinematography has been handled by talented cameraman S.K. Selvakumar. Music for the eagerly awaited film has been composed by popular Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Art direction department for the project is being headed by K. Manoj Kumar while G.K. Prasanna is in charge of editing.

Sources say that the upcoming film, which will be a gripping drama-thriller, is being jointly produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Naveen Yerneni & Y Ravi Shankar.

For the unaware, the film's launch ceremony had taken place in a traditional manner a couple of months ago. Sources close to the unit of the film had claimed that the unit of the film had shot at a brisk pace right from the word 'go' and had therefore been able to complete the film in a relatively short time. They also pointed out that the entire film has been shot within Chennai.

Expectations for the film have risen among fans and industry insiders, driven by the fact that ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'G Squad' is teaming up with popular production house Mythri Movie Makers.