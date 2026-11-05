Shweta Tripathi: Working Out Is Also Very Important Because Of All The Diwali Sweets, Amazing Food

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi believes Diwali is all about bringing in light, warmth and positive energy, while cherishing childhood traditions and creating little moments of happiness with loved ones.

She also told IANS about the importance of striking a balance between professional commitments, family time and fitness during the festive season, saying that working out is essential amid all the Diwali sweets and delicious food.

Shweta said:“Diwali for me is bringing in light, warmth and positive energy. Since childhood, before Diwali, I used to clean the house and my room. As a child, I used to wonder why I was doing this, but now I understand how important it is.”

“When you keep the things around you clean and lit, you give them light, and that light comes inside you as well. That is something I follow even today.”

The actress recalled lighting diya on the roof.

“All four of us - my mother, father, sister and I - would light diyas around the house. We would put oil in them and light them. That is a tradition we still follow,” she said.

Shweta said festivals are a reminder to pause and get together with friends and family.

“Professional life is, of course, very important, especially for us, as our schedules are unpredictable. But you have to take out little pockets of time, even if you cannot dedicate an entire day.”

The actress added:“It does not have to be elaborate. It can simply be a meal together, conversations, laughter, gifting something to someone or making something for them. It is important to create those little pockets of happiness for yourself and others.”

She mentioned:“Working out is also very important because of all the Diwali sweets and amazing food. Maintaining your workout routine helps you strike that balance. I think balance is extremely important in life.”