Klay Group Appoints Neha Bhardwaj As Head Of Talent Acquisition, MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce theBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Based in Dubai, Neha brings over 16 years of experience across executive search, talent acquisition, and leadership hiring, with deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services. Her experience spans leading financial institutions and executive search firms, with a strong focus on partnering with senior business leaders to align talent strategies with business priorities.

At Klay Group, Neha will focus on strengthening the firm's talent acquisition capabilities across the MENA region. She will work closely with business leaders to support strategic recruitment, build talent pipelines for critical roles, and advance succession planning and leadership hiring. Her role will also focus on human capital development, diversity and inclusion, and aligning talent strategies with the firm's continued growth and business priorities.

“Neha brings extensive experience in talent acquisition and executive search, along with a strong understanding of the Banking and Financial Services sector. Her expertise in leadership hiring, talent planning, and succession will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our team and support the firm's growth across the region. Her appointment reflects Klay's continued commitment to attracting top-tier talent to strengthen our capabilities and deliver world-class advisory and investment solutions to our clients.”

“Klay's commitment to building strong teams and delivering tailored solutions for its clients resonates deeply with my approach to talent acquisition. I am excited to bring my regional experience in talent strategy and leadership hiring, and work closely with the leadership team to attract exceptional talent, strengthen organisational capabilities and support the firm's continued growth across the region.”

Neha began her career at Heidrick & Struggles before moving into senior recruitment and executive search roles in Dubai with Moorland Gray and Madison Pearl. She later held talent acquisition roles at Citibank and HSBC, leading executive and leadership hiring across the Middle East and Africa. Her experience spans Banking and Financial Services, with expertise in talent pipelining, succession planning, and advancing Diversity and Inclusion.