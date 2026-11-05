Car Drags Man On Scooter, 4 Others In Ludhiana Market, 1 Killed CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment

A morning trip to the market turned tragic in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday after a speeding Hyundai Verna car ran over five people, killing a vegetable vendor and leaving four others injured. CCTV footage of the accident has emerged, showing the car racing down a busy road before crashing into people and several two-wheelers.

The accident took place at around 8.15 am when the driver reportedly lost control of the car in the crowded market area. The vehicle first struck a vegetable vendor riding a scooter and dragged him along with his two-wheeler for a considerable distance. The impact proved fatal. The vendor died on the spot.

ਭੀੜ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਘਬਰਾਇਆ ਡਰਾਈਵਰ! ਬਾਜ਼ਾਰ 'ਚ ਕਾਰ ਨੇ 5 ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦ.ਰੜਿਆ, ਇੱਕ ਦੀ ਦ.ਰਦਨਾਕ ਮੌ.ਤ

#caraccident #punjabinews #latestnews #news #video #punjab JagBani (@JagbaniOnline) November 5, 2026

पंजाब के लुधियाना में सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने बाजार में कई लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। कार की चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार एक सब्जी विक्रेता की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि चार अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।

#Ludhiana #PunjabNews #RoadAccident #CCTVFootage #CarAccident AajTak (@aajtak) November 5, 2026

The incident caused panic among people in the market, while the CCTV footage has captured the terrifying sequence of events.

Ludhiana Accident: Speeding Car Drags Vegetable Vendor And Scooter

According to the available details, the Hyundai Verna was travelling at high speed when it went out of control and hit the vegetable vendor.

The collision was so severe that the car dragged the vendor and his scooter along the road. Instead of stopping after the first impact, the vehicle continued for around 50 metres before hitting another scooter parked on the roadside.

It then rammed into two more parked scooters before finally coming to a halt.

The vegetable vendor died at the spot, while four other people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

CCTV Footage Shows Car Hitting People And Parked Scooters

CCTV footage of the Ludhiana accident has emerged, showing how the speeding car ploughed into people and vehicles on the busy road.

The footage captures the vehicle approaching at high speed before hitting the vegetable vendor and dragging his scooter. It then continues down the road, crashing into parked two-wheelers before coming to a stop.

The visuals show how quickly the situation turned into chaos in the busy market area. People nearby rushed towards the accident spot as the vehicle finally stopped.

The CCTV footage provides a sequence of the collision and the damage caused by the speeding car.

Angry Locals Catch One Occupant, Hand Him Over To Police

Following the accident, people present at the spot caught hold of one of the occupants of the car and handed him over to the police.

Some locals also allegedly assaulted him in anger over the death of the vegetable vendor and the injuries suffered by others.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation. They are also trying to trace and apprehend the second person who was travelling in the car.

The circumstances that led to the driver losing control of the vehicle are being investigated. Further details about the occupants and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.