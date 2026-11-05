'He Started It': Mumbai Auto Driver's Fluent English During Roadside Feud Stuns Internet - Viral Video

A roadside confrontation near Khar Road station in Mumbai has captured widespread attention online after an elderly auto-rickshaw driver responded in fluent English to a pedestrian who initiated a verbal dispute. The heated exchange, which occurred during a routine stop in the busy traffic area, quickly turned into a viral talking point after video footage of the incident surfaced across social media platforms.

The incident unfolded when a sudden disagreement erupted between the elderly driver and a pedestrian attempting to cross the street. Rather than allowing the verbal altercation to escalate, the driver stood his ground, delivering a firm response in fluent English that caught onlookers and social media users by surprise before he moved on from the intersection.

What Triggered the Roadside Dispute?

The signal was green when the confrontation began near Khar Road station. According to accounts of the incident, the traffic light had turned green to allow vehicles to proceed. However, the pedestrian stepped onto the road without noticing that the traffic signal was green.

As soon as the elderly auto driver put his vehicle into gear to move forward, the pedestrian began shouting at him. The sudden shouting initiated a heated roadside feud. Rather than backing down or letting the dispute escalate further, the elderly driver firmly told the pedestrian to shut his mouth during the altercation before driving off to continue his route.

Eyewitness Confirmation from Inside the Vehicle

A key aspect of the account comes directly from inside the auto-rickshaw itself. A passenger who was traveling in the vehicle witnessed the entire interaction as it happened and chose to record the brief stop.

The passenger filmed the exchange and confirmed that the pedestrian initiated the argument. According to the passenger's confirmation, the dispute started entirely because the pedestrian walked into the street against the green light and began shouting the moment the auto driver put the vehicle into gear. The recorded footage captured the elderly driver asserting himself in fluent English, telling the pedestrian to shut his mouth before moving on.

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Public Reaction and Traffic Awareness

One user wrote, "Very well said." Another user wrote, "I have seen a Christian auto driver in my area who speaks in english hindi and marathi." Another user commented, "It's mumbai! here auto uncles can speak fluent English and can become CM too."