Will Grab The Chance With Both Hands, Says Beardman On Potential ODI Debut Against England

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, Nov 5 (IANS) Young fast bowler Mahli Beardman said if he potentially gets an ODI debut against England in the upcoming white-ball series, he will grab the chance with both hands. Beardman is in the running for his first ODI cap in the series opener at Optus Stadium on November 13, in front of his home crowd.

“The selection is well above my head, so if that opportunity arrives, I'll try and grab it with both hands. I feel like I'm ready to go out and play some good cricket again,” Beardman told reporters on Thursday.

He gets an early chance to stake his claim on Saturday, when Western Australia take on England in a one-day warm-up at the WACA.“I think it's just an awesome hit out. I think it's a great chance to really get some insight into their top order and how they play. It's an opportunity to get a look at them earlier than the rest of the squad and pass some information on,” added Beardman.

The youngster has been around Australia's squads for two years. His most memorable outing so far came in last season's Big Bash League (BBL) finals, when he roughed up Steven Smith and came out on top in a gripping battle between generations.

His only international game so far came in a T20I in Pakistan earlier this year. He removed Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi off successive balls at the death and finished with 2-33 from four overs. Shortly afterwards, a stress fracture in his lower back flared up again and brought an early end to his season.

“The timing of it was pretty rough. I feel like I was feeling quite nice at the back of the Big Bash. It was just one of those things... I think it's understanding my body as I'm growing and developing. It was extremely frustrating, but I'm super fortunate to be able to come back. Spent a good four or five months in the gym and built my body up,” said Beardman.

He has since shown what he can do by tearing through a strong India A batting line-up on Australia A's recent tour.“I think the goal is as high as I can go.“I don't think there's a number. I still feel like I've got a decent way to go,” said Beardman.

He has also been working on the defensive side of his game, a skill he believes is essential in white-ball cricket.“I think there are times where you're going to be ahead of the curve and there's going to be times where you're behind. So I think in T20 cricket or white-ball cricket, especially, that's something that you have to be ready for. That's definitely something that we've worked on, and I feel like we're ready for.”

While some have started talking up his Test cricket prospects, Beardman is taking a more measured view.“It can be tough not to see things or read into stuff. Whether that's for WA or Australia, whatever it is, I think it's just getting through each game and trying to build momentum off that.

“It's (red-ball cricket) still at the forefront of my mind. It's just prioritising getting back, playing cricket first, proving my fitness and that my body can handle it. It's a tough one to plan (Shield cricket).

“It's just a game-by-game thing at the moment. There hasn't been a set date, so I'm actually not too sure as to when that is. It's just to prove after each game that I'm getting through ok, that I'm not reporting any symptoms or soreness,” concluded Beardman.