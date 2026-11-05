PhD Candidate, Social Science, Cardiff University

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Aaron Thierry is a researcher in the School of Social Sciences at Cardiff University. Originally trained in ecosystem ecology, he moved into social science research to better understand and address the social, political and institutional drivers of the climate crisis. His work examines how scientific knowledge is produced, interpreted and acted upon in the context of climate change, asking critical questions about agency, responsibility and social impact in conditions of ecological emergency.

His research includes empirical work on climate activism and the use of scientific authority in public debates, but his broader focus is on the responsibilities of institutions and knowledge producers in times of crisis. He has contributed to interdisciplinary discussions on the role of universities and researchers in responding to overlapping ecological and social emergencies, including debates around academic responsibility, public engagement and advocacy.

Alongside his academic work, Aaron supports academic activism and engaged scholarship on the climate crisis. He is interested in how social research can inform public understanding and collective responses while maintaining critical rigour.

–present PhD Candidate, Social Science, Cardiff University



2021 Cardiff University, MSc Social Science Research Methods

2013 The University of Sheffield, PhD Ecology 2008 The Univerity of Sheffield, BSc Zoology

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