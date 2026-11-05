Jaid Debrah-Donkor

PhD Candidate, Blood Safety & Virology (PrEP/GBMSM), University of Oxford

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I am a DPhil candidate at the University of Oxford, investigating the virological safety of England's blood supply, with a particular focus on PrEP use, STIs, and alternative risk markers in donors from LGBTQ+/GBMSM communities. My research sits at the intersection of virology, epidemiology, and public health policy, with an emphasis on real-world application making sure scientific evidence can actually change how blood safety policy is written.

Before my DPhil, I built a career in academic publishing, where I developed a sharp eye for scientific rigour, editorial judgement, and how to translate complex research for different audiences. All skills I now bring to policy engagement and public communication.

I'm especially drawn to the space where science, strategy, and impact meet. Translational public health, healthcare innovation, consulting, and life sciences investment. I'm interested in how good evidence gets turned into good decisions whether that's a clinical guideline, a startup's product roadmap, or an investment thesis.

Outside research, I serve as Anti-Sexual Violence Officer at the Oxford Union and will be working on policy and support structures for survivors within the institution.

I enjoy conversations with people working on early-stage health and life sciences ventures, or anywhere scientific insight needs to inform strategy - feel free to reach out if that's you!

–present DPhil Candidate, Blood Safety & Virology (PrEP/GBMSM), University of Oxford

Experience