US Senate Democratic Leader Says To End Iran War

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (NNN-Xinhua) -- US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that "we are going to end the war" with Iran, and that there will be support from some Senate Republicans, Xinhua reported.

"We are going to end the war. We have some Republicans already who have joined us in ending the war, and the Founding Fathers had the power of the purse as one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people," Schumer said at a press conference at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Schumer's remarks came a few hours after Election Day, when Democrats were projected to flip control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night that the war was partially to blame for widespread Republican losses in the midterm elections. Trump, however, maintained that he didn't regret launching the war earlier this year.

"Iran was a piece of it," Trump said in a phone interview with the US daily when asked about whether the war contributed to Republicans' poor performance in the elections.

In June, four Republican senators voted with Democrats in support of a war powers resolution directing Trump to withdraw US troops from hostilities against Iran that came without a formal authorisation for use of military force from Congress.

--NNN-XINHUA