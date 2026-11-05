Baku Hosts Discussions On Modernization Of State Institutions (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Modernization of state institutions has been discussed at a panel session titled "The Future of Governance: Vision, Mission, and Transformation" held within the framework of the international summit "UN (United Nations) Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

With the participation of representatives from Türkiye, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Guinea, Senegal, and the State University of New York, discussions were held regarding the future of public administration, the development prospects of state institutions through 2040, and the transformation of governance systems.

The discussions focused on key challenges arising from the need to improve public administration to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, as well as those stemming from technological progress, social changes, and global uncertainty.

Furthermore, the modernization of state institutions, the implementation of civil service reforms, and the development of more agile, efficient, and citizen-oriented governance systems, which are essential for a rapidly changing world, were considered.

An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is currently taking place in Baku. The summit, held within the framework of a Contribution Agreement signed in November 2024 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN), is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Approximately 200 guests are participating in the summit, including ministers and high-level officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives from the private sector and academic circles.