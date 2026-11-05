Purple Renews With Lucid Motors Across Its Riyadh Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester, LANCS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, has renewed its partnership with Lucid Motors, continuing to provide WiFi across the EV maker's Riyadh operations.







Purple has renewed its partnership with Lucid Motors, continuing to provide WiFi across the EV maker's Riyadh operations.

The renewal keeps staff and visitors connected with a simple, secure way to get online, and adds to Purple's growing international footprint in the automotive sector.

Ian Rollinson, Partner Growth Director at Purple, said:

"Lucid Motors is one of the most exciting names in electric vehicles today, so renewing with their Riyadh team is a great one for us. We're pleased to keep supporting them."

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