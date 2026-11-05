PEI Farmers Gear Up For 2026 Collection Of Unwanted Pesticides And Old Livestock/Equine Medications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of fall harvest approaching, Prince Edward Island farmers are again readying to participate in Cleanfarms' longest-running environmental stewardship initiative: the Unwanted Pesticides and Livestock/Equine Medications (UPLM) program.

Operating on a 3-year rotating schedule, this well-loved Canada-wide program helps farmers in PEI (and in other regions) protect their land and communities by accepting unwanted commercial-class pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for safe disposal at no charge to drop off.

Over a two-week period in PEI, collection events will take place from November 16 to 27 between 9a.m. and 4p.m. daily. Summerside will host three events at separate locations. Four additional events will be hosted in Bloomfield, Charlottetown, O'Leary and New Perth.

“PEI growers and producers integrate into their work the practice of returning agricultural plastics for recovery, because they recognize it has a big impact on the Island way of life,” says UPLM's Program Coordinator Heather Bradley.“They also collaborate closely with Cleanfarms programs to help advance sustainable solutions, so we anticipate a great turnout at this year's collection events on PEI.”

The program is run in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), serving those looking for a safe way to dispose of unwanted livestock and equine medications.

“CAHI members are proud to support Prince Edward Island's farmers through our long-standing partnership with Cleanfarms. This free program offers a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired livestock medications, helping protect animals, farms and communities across the province,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Farmers are invited to visit cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds to learn more about the“what's in” and“what's out” items for this collection event, as well as details on each collection location.

Collection events will take place November 16 to 27 in:



Bloomfield – McCain Fertilizer

Charlottetown – Cavendish Agri Services

O'Leary – Cavendish Agri Services

New Perth – McCain Fertilizer

Summerside – Cavendish Agri Services

Summerside – McCain Fertilizer Summerside – PEI Agromart



About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Contact: Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

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