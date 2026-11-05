ACM Research Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “We delivered another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 37% and shipments growing 31% year over year,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM.“Demand for our differentiated technologies remains robust across our expanding product portfolio, with ECP and advanced packaging leading our growth, and our cleaning category returning to year-over-year growth. The second building of our Lingang manufacturing facility is coming online in the fourth quarter, doubling our manufacturing floor space to support future growth.” “We are seeing increased traction for our high-temperature SPM systems. In October, we introduced an enhanced Single-Wafer Hot SPM system with sulfuric acid recycling, further expanding our cleaning technology portfolio. In advanced packaging, we achieved an important milestone with the shipment last month to a customer in Asia of our first 310×310 mm Ultra ECP ap-p panel-level horizontal electroplating production tool. We see a significant opportunity to play an enabling role as large size AI chips drive increasingly complex 2.5D and 3D packaging requirements.” “Our global customer engagements are progressing, with growing engagements and equipment installations outside mainland China. To support this momentum, we are investing in global sales, engineering, and customer support to serve leading semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. Our expanding capabilities in Asia and continued investment in our Oregon operations facility represent important steps to build a more localized and responsive global operating platform.” Dr. Wang concluded, "We are raising our 2026 revenue outlook, and now expect revenue above the upper end of our prior range. Looking ahead, we believe our broadening and differentiated product portfolio, our global footprint, and our customer relationships position us to capture new market opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term growth.”

Three Months Ended September 30 GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 367,687 $ 269,160 $ 367,687 $ 269,160 Gross margin 41.5 % 42.0 % 41.6 % 42.1 % Income from operations $ 55,527 $ 28,923 $ 66,229 $ 36,485 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 1,544 $ 35,889 $ 40,496 $ 28,381 Basic EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 $ 0.44 Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.41





Nine Months Ended September 30 GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 891,869 $ 656,879 $ 891,869 $ 656,879 Gross margin 44.2 % 45.7 % 44.3 % 45.9 % Income from operations $ 141,447 $ 86,394 $ 164,353 $ 113,543 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 107,835 $ 86,029 $ 109,346 $ 96,776 Basic EPS $ 1.59 $ 1.35 $ 1.61 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.26 $ 1.51 $ 1.42





(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain on short-term investments and, beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, its impact to net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Outlook

ACM is raising its revenue guidance range for fiscal year 2026 to $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion, which would represent 38% to 42% growth, compared to its previous guidance range of $1.125 billion to $1.175 billion. The revised outlook reflects continued strong customer demand and expectations for robust shipment growth in the fourth quarter. This expectation is based on ACM management's current assessment of the continuing impact of international trade policy, various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.

Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements



Shipments. Total shipments in the third quarter of 2026 were $343.5 million, up 30.6% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tools awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

Shipped First 310 × 310 mm Panel-Level Horizontal ECP Production Tool. In October, ACM announced the shipment of its first 310 × 310 mm Ultra ECP ap-p panel-level horizontal electroplating production tool to a customer in Asia. The shipment demonstrates ACM's ability to quickly advance product development per customer requirements and follows last year's shipment of its first 515 × 510 mm R&D tool, highlighting ACM's ability to rapidly commercialize technology breakthroughs into scale production.

Enhanced Single-Wafer Hot SPM System with Sulfuric Acid Recycle Capability. In October, ACM introduced an enhanced version of its Single-Wafer Hot SPM system featuring a new sulfuric acid recycle capability that achieves a 70% recycle rate while maintaining stringent particle control. The system is expected to save approximately 400 tons of sulfuric acid per tool annually, reducing chemical consumption and operating costs. High-Temperature SPM Innovation Award. In October, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”), ACM's principal operating subsidiary, received an Innovation Achievement Award at the China International Industry Fair for its single-wafer high-temperature SPM cleaning equipment.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the third quarter of 2026 and comparisons are with the third quarter of 2025.



Revenue was $367.7 million, up 36.6%, primarily driven by higher sales of ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, as well as increased sales of single-wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment, and advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services and spares.

Gross margin was 41.5% versus 42.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 41.6% versus 42.1%. Gross margin was slightly below ACM's long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.

Operating expenses were $96.9 million, an increase of 15.0%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.3% from 31.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $86.7 million, up 12.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 23.6% from 28.6%.

Operating income was $55.5 million, compared to $28.9 million. Operating margin was 15.1% compared to 10.7%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $66.2 million, compared to $36.5 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 18.0% compared to 13.6%.

Unrealized loss on short-term investments was $39.1 million, compared to an unrealized gain of $18.7 million. Unrealized gain (loss) reflects the change in market value of investments by ACM Shanghai. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

Income tax expense was $1.9 million, compared to $2.7 million. The change in tax expense primarily resulted from the tax effect of a decrease in pre-tax income for the period.

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $1.5 million, compared to $35.9 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, and its impact to net income attributable to non-controlling interests, was $40.5 million, compared to $28.4 million.



Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.02, compared to $0.52. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, and its impact to net income attributable to non-controlling interests, was $0.55, compared to $0.41. Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and short-term time deposits were $1.28 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2026. Net cash, which excludes short-term and long-term borrowings, was $0.9 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2026.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss results will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time). To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration:

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmr.com/news-events/events.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the ACM website at .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM's operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments and, beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, its impact to net income attributable to non-controlling interests, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under“Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without TM symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group Steven C. Pelayo, CFA (360) 808-5154 ... In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 ...





ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 884,934 $ 757,373 Restricted cash 21,512 8,589 Short-term time deposits 370,296 366,591 Short-term investments 66,910 35,524 Accounts receivables, net 704,686 504,250 Other receivables 110,696 48,655 Inventories, net 851,224 702,631 Advances to related parties 197 2,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,364 10,567 Total current assets 3,039,819 2,436,680 Property, plant and equipment, net 414,479 314,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,840 17,925 Intangible assets, net 3,060 2,847 Deferred tax assets 30,912 29,389 Long-term investments 81,399 66,035 Other long-term assets 6,605 4,479 Total assets $ 3,592,114 $ 2,872,185 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 130,746 $ 74,041 Current portion of long-term borrowings 64,121 35,082 Related parties accounts payable 33,774 32,060 Bills and accounts payable 289,308 215,440 Advances from customers 163,212 187,809 Deferred revenue 24,882 17,388 Income taxes payable 7,128 991 FIN-48 payable 29,447 27,719 Other payables and accrued expenses 213,560 150,396 Current portion of operating lease liability 4,970 4,786 Total current liabilities 961,148 745,712 Long-term borrowings 148,276 178,930 Long-term operating lease liability 2,598 5,069 Other long-term liabilities 11,908 11,965 Total liabilities 1,123,930 941,676 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' equity: Class A Common stock 6 6 Class B Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,377,577 1,115,504 Retained earnings 458,263 350,428 Statutory surplus reserve 34,164 34,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 25,916 (35,740 ) Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,895,927 1,464,363 Non-controlling interests 572,257 466,146 Total equity 2,468,184 1,930,509 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,592,114 $ 2,872,185





ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 367,687 $ 269,160 $ 891,869 $ 656,879 Cost of revenue 215,275 156,011 497,601 356,719 Gross profit 152,412 113,149 394,268 300,160 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 26,906 22,311 71,372 60,756 Research and development 51,372 39,651 130,175 100,971 General and administrative 18,607 22,264 51,274 52,039 Total operating expenses 96,885 84,226 252,821 213,766 Income from operations 55,527 28,923 141,447 86,394 Interest income 7,422 3,100 19,283 10,452 Interest expense (1,572 ) (1,851 ) (5,564 ) (5,166 ) Realized gain on short-term investments 28 - 28 54 Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments (39,133 ) 18,656 29,053 20,304 Other expense, net (6,923 ) (3,411 ) (26,016 ) (4,019 ) Income (Loss) from equity method investments (7,140 ) 3,670 15,706 6,395 Income before income taxes 8,209 49,087 173,937 114,414 Income tax expense (1,886 ) (2,689 ) (19,129 ) (6,733 ) Net income 6,323 46,398 154,808 107,681 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,779 10,509 46,973 21,652 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 1,544 $ 35,889 $ 107,835 $ 86,029 Comprehensive income: Net income 6,323 46,398 154,808 107,681 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of nil 25,290 9,899 83,228 15,554 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of tax - 2,391 675 2,391 Comprehensive Income 31,613 58,688 238,711 125,626 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,576 13,017 69,220 25,224 Comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 20,037 $ 45,671 $ 169,491 $ 100,402 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.56 $ 1.59 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.52 $ 1.49 $ 1.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 69,713,048 64,381,296 67,817,058 63,876,709 Diluted 73,629,630 68,414,313 71,600,446 67,551,302





ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Total Revenue by Product Category

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment $ 210,721 $ 181,570 $ 466,181 $ 466,100 ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies 109,469 59,853 322,254 135,499 Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares 47,497 27,737 103,434 55,280 Total Revenue By Product Category $ 367,687 $ 269,160 $ 891,869 $ 656,879

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM, and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM, and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments and, beginning in the three months ended June 30, 2026, its impact to net income attributable to non-controlling interests. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM, and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 367,687 $ - $ - $ 367,687 $ 269,160 $ - $ - $ 269,160 Cost of revenue (215,275 ) (491 ) - (214,784 ) (156,011 ) (253 ) - (155,758 ) Gross profit 152,412 (491 ) - 152,903 113,149 (253 ) - 113,402 Gross margin 41.5 % 0.1 % - 41.6 % 42.0 % 0.1 % - 42.1 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (26,906 ) (2,119 ) - (24,787 ) (22,311 ) (1,601 ) - (20,710 ) Research and development (51,372 ) (4,195 ) - (47,177 ) (39,651 ) (1,915 ) - (37,736 ) General and administrative (18,607 ) (3,897 ) - (14,710 ) (22,264 ) (3,793 ) - (18,471 ) Total operating expenses (96,885 ) (10,211 ) - (86,674 ) (84,226 ) (7,309 ) - (76,917 ) Income (loss) from operations 55,527 (10,702 ) - 66,229 28,923 (7,562 ) - 36,485 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments (39,133 ) - (39,133 ) - 18,656 - 18,656 - Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,779 - 10,883 15,662 10,509 - (3,586 ) 6,923 Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 1,544 $ (10,702 ) $ (28,250 ) $ 40,496 $ 35,889 $ (7,562 ) $ 15,070 $ 28,381 Basic EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.44 Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 0.41





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Actual

(GAAP) SBC Other non-

operating

adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) (In thousands) Revenue $ 891,869 $ - $ - $ 891,869 $ 656,879 $ - $ - $ 656,879 Cost of revenue (497,601 ) (1,016 ) - (496,585 ) (356,719 ) (1,138 ) - (355,581 ) Gross profit 394,268 (1,016 ) - 395,284 300,160 (1,138 ) - 301,298 Gross margin 44.2 % 0.1 % - 44.3 % 45.7 % 0.2 % - 45.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (71,372 ) (4,941 ) - (66,431 ) (60,756 ) (5,854 ) - (54,902 ) Research and development (130,175 ) (7,569 ) - (122,606 ) (100,971 ) (7,270 ) - (93,701 ) General and administrative (51,274 ) (9,380 ) - (41,894 ) (52,039 ) (12,887 ) - (39,152 ) Total operating expenses (252,821 ) (21,890 ) - (230,931 ) (213,766 ) (26,011 ) - (187,755 ) Income (loss) from operations 141,447 (22,906 ) - 164,353 86,394 (27,149 ) - 113,543 Unrealized gain on short-term investments 29,053 - 29,053 - 20,304 - 20,304 - Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 46,973 - (7,658 ) 39,315 21,652 - (3,902 ) 17,750 Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 107,835 $ (22,906 ) $ 21,395 $ 109,346 $ 86,029 $ (27,149 ) $ 16,402 $ 96,776 Basic EPS $ 1.59 $ 1.61 $ 1.35 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.51 $ 1.26 $ 1.42



