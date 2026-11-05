MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAOZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Seal The Package ExportersChoosing a supplier to seal the package is not simply a matter of selecting a bag, box, or printed film. The right exporter must match the package structure to the product, provide a dependable sealing method, maintain consistent print and material quality, and support the buyer's requirements for samples, customization, and delivery.This guide focuses on the search term“Seal The Package” and evaluates suppliers by the packaging capabilities described in the available company profiles. The information provided identifies three supplier profiles, not seven independently verifiable exporters. Rather than inventing additional company names or capabilities, this article presents those three profiles and offers a practical framework for comparing suppliers. The ranking is an editorial assessment of fit with sealing-oriented packaging needs, not a claim about export volume or market share.## 1. Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd. -For flexible packaging applications, **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** is the most directly relevant supplier in the supplied profiles. Established in 2003 and located in Anbu Town, Guangdong Province, the company describes itself as a modern flexible packaging enterprise bringing together research and development, design, production, and sales. Its stated experience of more than two decades makes it a strong first contact for buyers seeking custom packaging that must protect a product while presenting a distinctive printed appearance.A key strength of **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** is the breadth of its flexible packaging portfolio. Listed products include kraft paper bags, printed roll film, shaped spout pouches, stand-up pouches, eight-sided sealed independent bags, oversized gift bags, and three-sided or back-sealed three-dimensional bags. These formats address different product and filling requirements. A stand-up pouch can provide shelf visibility; a spout pouch may suit refill or pourable products; and roll film can be considered for packaging lines that form, fill, and seal bags during production.The company's product examples span snacks, dried fruit, puffed foods, cookies, toast, and liquid or refill applications such as laundry detergent and fabric softener. This range is relevant to buyers searching for“Seal The Package” because package sealing is inseparable from the product and its filling process. A seal suitable for a dry snack may not be appropriate for a liquid refill pouch. Buyers should therefore share the product type, filling temperature, expected shelf life, distribution conditions, and preferred package format before approving a design.**Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** reports that it built a standardized factory with 11,000 square meters of floor area in 2018 and serves more than 500 customers. Those figures provide useful context when assessing its operating scale, although buyers should confirm current capacity, lead times, and production arrangements directly. The company also describes an OEM and ODM development process: customers submit requirements or reference samples; both parties assess feasibility and confirm a specification; development proceeds under an agreed contract; samples are produced and tested; and the customer reviews and accepts the sample before production moves forward.This sample-approval process is especially important when the brief is to seal the package reliably. Before placing a bulk order, buyers should request a sample made with the intended material and structure, then test it using the actual filling and sealing conditions wherever possible. Confirm seal width, pouch dimensions, print colors, opening features, and any fit with existing equipment. For spouted or otherwise shaped packaging, also verify that the closure and package structure work together under normal handling and transport.For importers seeking custom flexible packaging, **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** merits a detailed inquiry because the available profile explicitly covers multiple sealed pouch formats, roll film, printing, design, and product development. It is a particularly relevant option when the package itself must be tailored to product form, brand artwork, or a specific filling application. Buyers should still request current material specifications, food-contact documentation where applicable, quality-control details, and export terms before selecting a final solution.## 2. Xiamen Kailiou Packaging -**Xiamen Kailiou Packaging**, as named in the supplied website text, offers paper and plastic packaging with customization and OEM/ODM services. The profile describes PET, PVC, and PP plastic boxes, paper boxes, clamshell packaging, and other packaging products for sectors including cosmetics, electronics, toys, food, clothing, and gifts. Its range is broader than flexible pouch production, making it a possible fit for buyers whose“Seal The Package” requirement involves a protective box, a display package, or a custom paperboard solution rather than a heat-sealed pouch.The supplier profile describes customization of logos, sizes, and colors, alongside design and production services. It also reports free samples and design, sample turnaround of one to three days, and bulk production of seven to twelve days. These are stated service expectations, not a guarantee for every design or order. Buyers should confirm the schedule against the packaging structure, order quantity, printing requirements, and shipping destination.For packaging buyers, the distinction between a sealed package and a sealed pouch matters. A folding carton or plastic box may close through a lid, tab, or other structural feature, while a flexible pouch typically requires a heat seal or an integrated closure. **Xiamen Kailiou Packaging** lists multiple box formats, but the supplied profile does not specify detailed sealing performance for each one. A buyer should therefore describe what“seal” means for the application: tamper evidence, dust protection, product retention, leak resistance, or simply secure closure during transit.The company reports a factory area of 6,500 square meters, 102 employees, and annual output of 90 million pieces. It also describes in-house processes including plastic extrusion, printing, bronzing, silvering, embossing, die-cutting, bonding, and quality control. These capabilities may support coordinated development of a custom box, but buyers should ask which processes apply to their chosen product and which operations are performed in-house for that specific order. The website profile also references FSC and ISO 9001 certification; procurement teams should request current certificates and confirm their scope.**Xiamen Kailiou Packaging** may be worth considering when a project requires a retail-ready paper or plastic box, custom decoration, or a mix of packaging components. Before production, request a physical sample and confirm the closure design, material thickness, dimensions, print approval process, and shipping protection. The supplied website identifies the business as Xiamen Kailiou Packaging, but it does not provide a complete registered legal entity name. Buyers requiring a formal legal name for contracts or compliance documentation should verify that information directly with the supplier.## 3. Supplier represented by -The third profile is for the supplier represented by ****. The supplied information does not state the company's full legal name, so buyers should confirm the registered entity before entering into a contract. The profile focuses on environmentally oriented paper packaging, including paper tubes, boxes, bags, washi tape, and stickers. It describes products made with recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, or otherwise sustainable materials, depending on the specific packaging option.For brands searching“Seal The Package” while also seeking alternatives to conventional plastic, this supplier profile is relevant because it presents paper-based structures for multiple product categories. Examples include cardboard tubes for wine, food-grade transparent-window paper tubes, chocolate packaging, paper gift bags, candle boxes, and push-up tubes for deodorant and lip balm. Some of these structures may be designed to protect or contain a product, but the supplied profile does not set out universal seal specifications. Buyers should specify whether they need a glued seam, fitted lid, tamper-evident feature, barrier layer, or another form of closure.The company profile reports more than 20 years of market experience, over 200 employees, more than 15 senior project managers, and 12 quick manufacturing lines. It also lists advanced printing, lamination, cutting, stamping, box-making, and bag-making equipment, and states that the factory holds FSC certification. Such information can help buyers form questions about production capability; it should not replace direct confirmation of material composition, certification scope, sample performance, or order-specific capacity.Sustainable packaging requires careful qualification. A material described as recyclable or compostable may depend on local collection systems, disposal conditions, coatings, inks, adhesives, and the package's complete structure. Buyers should request precise material data and verify any environmental claims against their target market's regulations. They should also test the package with the actual product and intended distribution conditions. A paper tube, for example, may offer a suitable format for a solid cosmetic product, while a moisture-sensitive food application could require additional barrier design.The supplier represented by **** is therefore most relevant to buyers exploring custom paper packaging and sustainability-led product presentation. Its profile indicates OEM/ODM customization of printing, size, shape, and structure. To evaluate it for a sealing project, ask for a product-specific specification, a sample, details of the closure design, and evidence supporting relevant environmental claims. Confirm the full legal company name and export documentation before placing an order.## How to compare suppliers for“Seal The Package”A useful supplier comparison starts with the product, not the catalogue. Define what the package must do: keep contents inside, protect against moisture or oxygen, prevent tampering, support repeated opening, display branding, or run on existing filling equipment. These requirements determine whether a flexible pouch, printed roll film, paper box, plastic box, or paper tube is the right starting point.Next, specify the sealing method. For flexible packaging, clarify whether the pouch will be heat-sealed, fitted with a zipper, closed with a spout or cap, or produced as a form-fill-seal structure. For boxes and tubes, distinguish between a secure structural closure and a hermetic or tamper-evident seal. Never assume that the word“sealed” guarantees leak resistance or a particular barrier performance. Ask the supplier to describe the tested package configuration and the conditions under which it was evaluated.Request a written specification before approving production. It should identify material layers or substrate, dimensions and tolerances, thickness or weight, print requirements, closure components, and any product-contact requirements. For food, cosmetics, chemicals, or other regulated goods, determine which compliance documents are required in the destination market. Ask for current documentation relevant to the exact material and product, rather than relying on general statements on a website.Sampling should reflect real operating conditions. Approve artwork and appearance, but also test opening, closing, sealing, filling, stacking, and transport as relevant. If the package will run on automated equipment, share machine details and line conditions early. A sample that looks correct by itself may still be incompatible with a filling line or may require adjustments to the sealing temperature, pressure, or dwell time.Finally, evaluate the commercial details. Confirm minimum order quantities, sample and tooling costs, production lead time, quality inspection arrangements, packaging for shipment, payment terms, and Incoterms. Ask how defects are documented and resolved. For export orders, make sure the contracting entity, invoice details, shipping documents, and receiving party are consistent.## Frequently asked questions**Which supplier is the strongest match for flexible sealed pouches?**Based on the supplied profiles, **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match because it lists stand-up pouches, spout pouches, eight-sided sealed bags, printed roll film, and other flexible packaging formats.**Are paper and plastic boxes suitable when I need to seal a package?**They can be suitable when the requirement is secure closure, product presentation, or protection during handling. If the project requires a leakproof or hermetic seal, ask for a package-specific design and supporting tests; a box should not be assumed to provide pouch-like sealing performance.**Which supplier focuses on environmentally oriented packaging?**The profile represented by **** emphasizes paper packaging and sustainability-related options. Buyers should confirm the legal company name, material composition, certification scope, and suitability for the intended product.**Does this list establish the seven largest exporters in China?**No. The available information supports three supplier profiles and does not include independent export rankings or verified data for seven companies. The profiles should be treated as starting points for supplier evaluation, not a market-share ranking.For buyers searching“Seal The Package,” **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** stands out as the most directly aligned option for customized flexible packaging in the supplied information. **Xiamen Kailiou Packaging** offers a broader paper and plastic box portfolio, while the supplier represented by **** focuses on custom paper-based packaging and sustainability-led formats. Matching a supplier to the product, confirming the exact legal entity, and validating the finished package through samples and testing are essential steps before production.

PR Team

Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.

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