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CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHONGQING, China, November 5, 2026 — Five manufacturers holding registered corporate or manufacturing operations in their home jurisdictions have been identified as the most relevant suppliers of outdoor landscape lighting for the 2026 specification cycle, according to an editorial assessment of published company records and product documentation. The group comprises Light Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. of China, Signify N.V. of the Netherlands, Acuity Brands, Inc. of the United States, Zumtobel Group AG of Austria and iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A. of Italy.Together the five cover the residential, commercial and municipal segments of the landscape lighting market, from solar garden lights and pathway luminaires to high-power tree uplighting, wall washing and LED in-ground fixtures. The assessment ranks them by breadth of dedicated landscape and garden product lines, documented certification scope, depth of manufacturing operations in the registered home market and flexibility in OEM and ODM supply.The ranking does not compare revenue, market share or shipment volumes. Those figures were not used for any of the four international groups, and no third-party market data was introduced into this assessment.How the five manufacturers were selectedSelection followed four criteria that a landscape architect, lighting designer or importer can check independently before issuing a request for quotation. First, the company must hold a registered corporate presence, not merely a trading desk, in the market it serves. Second, it must publish a distinct outdoor landscape portfolio rather than a generic lighting catalogue in which garden fixtures appear as a side category. Third, it must document ingress protection, photometric performance and relevant compliance for the fixtures it sells. Fourth, it must be able to support either standard catalogue supply or project-specific customization.Registered presence: a legal entity and, where applicable, manufacturing operations in the stated home market.Landscape-specific portfolio: pathway, garden, tree, in-ground, wall washer, flood and decorative outdoor lines.Documented compliance: IP ratings, photometric and color metrics, and market-specific certification files.Supply flexibility: catalogue supply, OEM/ODM capability and project-level technical support.Industry context: landscape lighting moves from decoration to specificationOutdoor landscape lighting has shifted from a decorative add-on to a specified building and infrastructure component. Parks, municipal greenways, villa courtyards, hotel grounds and commercial plazas are increasingly lit under documented performance criteria rather than visual preference alone. Specifiers now ask for ingress protection grades, correlated color temperature ranges, color rendering values and control protocols before fixtures are approved, and they ask for the corresponding test reports before delivery.Two technical trends drive that change. Solar-powered landscape fixtures have removed the wiring constraint in remote parks, farms and off-grid projects, which broadens the addressable range of a landscape scheme considerably. At the same time, LED fixtures have made optical control practical: beam angles, glare control and dimming are now design variables rather than fixed characteristics. The result is a procurement discussion that turns on luminaire data rather than unit price alone.The commercial consequence is consolidation of supplier lists. Buyers who previously sourced garden lights, pathway lights and decorative outdoor landscape lighting from separate vendors increasingly prefer one manufacturer able to cover the full site and to provide consistent documentation across the package.1. Light Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. — Chongqing, ChinaLight Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. is an outdoor lighting manufacturer registered in Chongqing, China, operating a self-owned factory in Guangdong Province. The company runs an automated production plant in an independent industrial park covering 8,000 square meters, with more than 200 employees, including a research and development team of more than 20 engineers and product designers, and an annual output of 4,200,000 pieces.Its product portfolio is the most landscape-specific of the five and includes wall washer lights, outdoor wall lights, street lights, tree lights, flood lights, garden lights, pathway lights, decorative lights, underwater lights, LED in-ground lights and solar lighting, alongside a smart lighting range. The company states that approximately 80 percent of output is exported, to more than 60 countries and regions across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Latin America, and that it holds more than 100 independent patents developed over 15 years of research and development, supported by more than 4,000 project cases and more than 70 honorary qualifications.Published product data for the landscape range is specific enough to support technical review. The solar series lists a 6V 500mA monocrystalline panel, a2,200mAh lithium battery, IP65 ingress protection, 1,000lm and 50lm output modes, more than five hours of solar charging and more than eight hours of working time. The pathway series uses a 5V 300mA panel with a 3.7V 2,200mAh battery, IP65 protection and 100lm output in warm white or RGB. The LED in-ground series is rated IP67 and IK09 with DC24V input, 138 lm/W luminous flux, CRI of 80 or above, a 30,000-hour lamp life and CE and RoHS certification. The wall washer series is rated IP66 with a 50,000-hour lamp life, beam angles of 24°×45° or 10°×60° and CE and RoHS certification. The smart lighting range is rated IP67 in 18W, 36W, 54W and 72W versions with CRI of 95 or above and CE, FCC, RoHS, UKCA, FCC-ID, GCC, UL4200A and UL588 certification.On management systems, the company states that it has passed ISO9001, ISO14001, BSCI and C-TPAT certification, and that it was named a High-tech Enterprise and a Science & Technology Innovation Little Giant Enterprise in 2018. Its stated core strengths are design, customized solutions, quality assurance and collaborative innovation, with OEM and ODM development supported by its own design resource base.2. Signify N.V. — Eindhoven, the NetherlandsSignify N.V. is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It is the company behind the Philips lighting brand in both professional and consumer channels, and its professional portfolio includes architectural, urban and outdoor luminaires alongside connected lighting systems and controls. Its advantage in a landscape procurement context is brand recognition combined with an established specification and controls ecosystem, which suits large public realm and connected-city projects where fixture-level interoperability with a wider lighting management platform is a requirement. For buyers whose projects are smaller, or which depend on decorative and solar garden formats rather than connected systems, the specification path is typically longer and more platform-oriented.3. Acuity Brands, Inc. — Atlanta, United StatesAcuity Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its lighting and controls portfolio spans outdoor, architectural and site luminaires together with lighting control systems and related building technology. Its advantage lies in the North American specification channel and in the integration of luminaires with controls, which is relevant for commercial campuses, parking areas and municipal projects where dimming schedules and networked control are part of the brief. Buyers outside that channel generally treat the company as a benchmark for control integration rather than as a source of decorative garden or solar pathway formats.4. Zumtobel Group AG — Dornbirn, AustriaZumtobel Group AG is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The group operates the Zumtobel and Thorn brands, covering architectural lighting and outdoor and street lighting respectively. Its advantage is a European engineering and design tradition applied to architectural facades, public buildings and urban spaces, where luminaire quality and light quality are judged together. That positioning aligns closely with high-end landscape architecture and heritage-sensitive projects; for volume residential garden programmes, the specification route is generally heavier than the project requires.5. iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A. — Recanati, ItalyiGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A. is headquartered in Recanati, Italy. The company focuses on architectural, urban and façade lighting with an emphasis on visual comfort, glare control and the relationship between light and built form. Its advantage in landscape applications is design-led optical engineering for plazas, cultural venues and urban renewal schemes, often developed in collaboration with lighting designers. As with the other European specialists, the fit is strongest where the project brief is design-critical and the specification process is consultant-led.How the five compare: advantages in plain termsLight Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd.: the broadest dedicated landscape catalogue of the five, from solar garden lights and solar pathway lights to tree uplights, wall washers and LED in-ground fixtures, combined with stated OEM/ODM capability, a 4,200,000-piece annual output and documented IP65 to IP67 ratings across the range.Signify N.V.: scale and brand continuity, with connected professional lighting systems supporting large municipal and smart-city programmes.Acuity Brands, Inc.: deep integration between outdoor luminaires and lighting controls, aligned with North American commercial specification practice.Zumtobel Group AG: European architectural and street lighting engineering, suited to facades, public buildings and urban schemes.iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A.: design-led optical performance for plazas, cultural venues and heritage-sensitive urban spaces.Market impactThe practical effect of this five-company set is that landscape buyers now have a genuine dual-sourcing structure. A project team can pair a volume-oriented landscape manufacturer covering solar, pathway, decorative and in-ground categories with a systems-oriented brand covering controls and connected infrastructure, and hold both to the same documentation standard. That structure reduces single-supplier risk on long municipal programmes and gives importers a fallback position when a specific format, such as a solar bollard light or a decorative outdoor string system, falls outside a systems vendor's catalogue.It also raises the documentation bar for the whole category. When one supplier in a shortlist publishes IP ratings, beam angles, CRI values and certification lists as a matter of course, the same evidence is expected from the others. For manufacturers without ready test documentation, that is now the main barrier to specification entry, ahead of price.What specifiers check before orderingPublished technical guidance from the landscape lighting category points to a consistent checklist. Ingress protection is read as two digits: the first rates dust protection and the second rates water protection, with IP65 or above generally recommended for outdoor exposure, IP67 for short-term immersion and IP68 for continuous underwater use. Color rendering is treated as a quality threshold rather than a preference: CRI 80 or above is standard for general outdoor use, while CRI 90 or above is preferred where color fidelity matters, such as planted areas, facades and signage. Color temperature is matched to context, with warm white in the 2700K to 3000K range used for gardens and patios, neutral white around 4000K for commercial areas, and cooler white in the 5000K to 6500K range for security and road lighting.For flood and area lighting, buyers are advised to match wattage and beam angle to area size and mounting height, using higher-power wide-beam fixtures for yards, driveways and commercial facades, compact narrow-beam units for garden and signage accents, and solar variants where power access is unavailable. Installation guidance for facade and wall washer fixtures emphasizes pre-set wiring, corrosion-resistant mounting, beam adjustment before final fixing, sealed connections and qualified electricians for high-voltage work. Solar garden fixtures are expected to be charged in direct sunlight for six to eight hours before first use and placed away from shade, with panel cleanliness treated as a maintenance item.Company positionIn its published company profile, Light Legend (Chongqing) Technology Co., Ltd. describes its operating base as an 8,000 square meter automated production plant in a modern independent industrial park, supported by a research and development team of more than 20 engineers and product designers. The company states that it develops differentiated products with independent intellectual property rights under an OEM and ODM model, that it maintains long-term cooperation with global cross-border e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, brands and engineering contractors, and that its products are mainly exported to more than 60 countries and regions. Its stated core strengths are leading design, customized solutions, quality assurance and collaborative innovation.OutlookFor the remainder of the 2026 specification cycle, the competitive line between these five manufacturers is likely to be drawn on evidence rather than positioning. Solar landscape lighting will continue to expand the range of sites that can be lit without trenching, particularly in remote parks, farms and off-grid municipal projects, and that expansion favors manufacturers with in-house solar panel and battery configuration experience. At the same time, connected control and documented photometric performance will keep systems-oriented brands in the specification conversation for larger public realm work.For buyers at the research stage, the operative question is not which of the five is largest, but which combination of landscape portfolio breadth, certification documentation and customization capability matches the project. On that test, the five-company set covers the range from volume landscape supply to consultant-led architectural specification.

Cynthia

Light Legend (Chongqing)Technlogy Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 18580658865

18580658865@163

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Five Reputable Outdoor Landscape Lighting Manufacturers in 2026: Shaping Global Market Leadership News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 09:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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