AVATR Announces Its Entry Into Europe, Embarking On A New Chapter Of Global Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AVATR has announced its entry into the European market, marking a significant step in the brand's international expansion

- Justin Li, Head of AVATR Overseas Business

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVATR has announced its entry into the European market, marking a significant step in the brand's international expansion. In 2027, the brand will enter Norway and Spain.

Europe is one of the world's most established and demanding premium automotive markets and a key strategic market in AVATR's global expansion.

Born Global: Global Capabilities Support European Expansion

AVATR has pursued a global development strategy since its inception, building core competitive strengths on an international scale. AVATR combines Changan Automobile's advanced vehicle manufacturing capabilities, CATL's cutting-edge battery technology, and the intelligent R&D capabilities of a world-leading ICT enterprise. Together, these strengths form a global business system that covers design, R&D, manufacturing, and supply chains, providing a solid foundation for the brand's international expansion.

AVATR is supported by a diverse global team. The brand's Global Design Center in Munich works closely with its Shanghai-based design center, bringing together designers and engineers from more than 30 countries, creating a diverse, integrated, and highly collaborative network.

To date, the brand has established a presence in 70 countries and regions, with more than 280,000 vehicle owners worldwide. By 2030, AVATR aims to expand to 110 countries and regions, with overseas sales accounting for more than 50 per cent of total sales.

Differentiated Value: 'Emotive Luxury' Defines AVATR's Differentiation

Guided by its brand promise of“Emotive Luxury”, AVATR redefines the premium mobility experience in the intelligent electric era. Established by AVATR's Chief Designer Nader Faghihzadeh, this brand promise embodies a core idea: luxury is changing. It is no longer only about what surrounds us, but how it makes us feel. For AVATR, Emotive Luxury brings design, intelligence and human emotion together to create experiences that feel intuitive and deeply human.

This design philosophy is evident throughout the development of AVATR's entire portfolio. From the AVATR VISION XPECTRA concept car, which was created at the Global Design Center in Munich, to the AVATR T09 concept version that was unveiled at the Paris launch event, the brand's distinctive design language has continued to advance. This not only represents a new evolution of AVATR's flagship aesthetic but also marks the official launch of the brand's dual-line product-portfolio strategy.

The AVATR 06T and 07L will be among the first models to enter the European market, embodying the 'Emotive Luxury' brand promise and shaping the aesthetic of future mobility through authentic design and emotional intelligent technology. Leading Design, Advanced Intelligence and User Centricity are the embodiment of its core values - the brand is driven by authentic futuristic design, aiming to create globally leading intelligent technology and build a luxurious car-owning lifestyle experience.

Long-Term Commitment: Building Sustainable Local Operations with European Partners

AVATR's European strategy will be guided by the brand's long-term commitment to pursue in-depth localization. It will partner with local stakeholders to build end-to-end operational capabilities covering products, channels and services.

Regarding channel partnerships, AVATR is selecting distributors and partners with in-depth knowledge of local markets, well-established operational capabilities, and access to robust local resources. Guided by the principles of 'shared channels, complementary resources and joint‐system building,' AVATR will collaborate with its partners to further develop its localized market operations.

In Norway, AVATR has partnered with RSA, a major automotive importer in the Nordic region. Initially, the partnership will leverage RSA's directly operated flagship stores, focusing on establishing two flagship locations in Oslo, along with experience centers in other major cities. The partnership will build a channel network defined by high penetration in major cities and broad coverage across key regions by making full use of RSA's existing distribution resources.

AVATR will base its European service infrastructure on four key principles: exceptional responsiveness, transparency & efficiency, premium professionalism, and end-to-end customer care. AVATR will build a localized service network in partnership with local dealers and service partners. Frontline capabilities will be ensured through factory training and certification as well as remote technical support. A European spare‐parts logistics system will support repairs, roadside assistance, battery inspection and recycling, delivering full‐lifecycle service support for European customers.

ENDS

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Steven Brown

Influence Associates

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AVATR announces its entry into Europe, embarking on a new chapter of global expansion News Provided By Influence Associates November 05, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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