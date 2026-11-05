Polar Achieves €1 Billion In Funding Milestone To Accelerate European AI Data Centre Expansion

New investment builds on Polar's €800 million Nordic bond issuance, supporting continued growth across Norway, Finland and Germany.

- Andy Hayes CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polar DC Group Limited (“Polar”), a leading developer and operator of AI-ready data centres, is pleased to announce that it has secured over €1 billion in aggregate funding commitments during 2026, strengthening its balance sheet and to accelerate the development of its European data centre platform.Polar has secured further investment from its existing shareholders, including H.I.G. Capital, LLC's value-added Infrastructure investment strategy and LIAN Group, and a new financing commitment from Palistar Capital LP (“Palistar”), to provide additional capital to advance its development pipeline in Finland and Germany. Palistar has committed an initial €75 million development financing facility, with flexibility to upsize the facility to include additional lender commitments. The facility is designed to support early-stage development, including land acquisition, grid connections, and design and permitting works, enabling Polar to progress new opportunities across its European platform.The recent funding follows Polar's successful €800 million Nordic bond issuance in June 2026, which, alongside committed shareholder equity, was raised to support the delivery of its contracted Norwegian developments, including DRA02 and HER01.Streif Capital Partners is the debt advisor to the Company.Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar Data Centers, commented:“Securing over €1 billion in funding is a significant milestone for Polar and demonstrates the confidence investors have in our business, our strategy, and our ability to deliver.Our successful bond issuance provides the financial foundation for our Norwegian developments, while the additional backing from H.I.G. Capital, LIAN Group, and Palistar supports our next phase of growth in Finland and Germany.We are building a scalable European platform designed specifically for the demands of AI. With strong financial backing, established customer relationships and a growing development pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver the infrastructure our customers need to develop the future of AI.”Carras Holmstead, Investment Partner at Palistar Capital, commented:“The additional funding reinforces Polar's strategy to develop high-performance, AI-ready data centres in locations offering access to reliable power, strong connectivity and favourable operating conditions.With an expanding European development pipeline and established partnerships, Polar continues to build the infrastructure required to support the next generation of AI computing.”ENDSAbout Polar Data CentersPolar Data Centers develops and operates AI-ready data centres across Europe, combining high-performance infrastructure, operational excellence and a commitment to sustainable development. Backed by H.I.G. Capital and LIAN Group, Polar is building a scalable platform to support the rapidly evolving demands of AI computing.About Palistar CapitalPalistar Capital LP (“Palistar”) is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. Palistar Capital seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar Capital, visit .

Craig Penfold

Conscient

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Polar Achieves €1 Billion in Funding Milestone to Accelerate European AI Data Centre Expansion News Provided By Conscient November 05, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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