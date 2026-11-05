Agniveer Scheme: Inside Cabinet's Big Announcement - Two-Year Extension In Service, Chance To Join Regular Army And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Union Cabinet approved a two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, triggering a massive political debate. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the decision as a major step towards strengthening the armed forces, the Opposition questioned its timing and raised concerns over the long-term employment prospects of recruits.

What changes in the Agniveer Scheme did the Union Cabinet approve?

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet has officially established a comprehensive pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces.

Under the updated Agniveer pathway:

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the two-year Second Tour of Duty for Agniveers?⌵

It is an additional two-year service period approved for Agniveers who complete their initial four-year tenure and are willing to continue. The extension applies to the 75% not selected for regular service at the four-year stage.

2What happens to Agniveers after the six-year service period?⌵

After completing six years, Agniveers who wish to continue may be considered for enrolment as regular soldiers. Enrolment depends on meeting the prescribed selection criteria; it is not automatic.

3Can Agniveers join the regular Armed Forces after four years?⌵

At the end of four years, 25% of Agniveers may be offered regular service based on merit. Those not selected may undertake the two-year extension and then be considered for enrolment if willing and eligible.

4What benefits do Agniveers receive during the two-year extension?⌵

The second engagement period includes higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits. The articles also mention allowances and other perks for the additional service.

5Why did the Cabinet approve a two-year extension for Agniveers?⌵

The decision followed a four-year assessment that received positive feedback on Agniveers' performance, fitness, motivation and technological adaptability. The extension also gives more Agniveers additional service before they are considered for regular enrolment.

1. All recruits will serve an initial tenure of four years with a base stipend, Seva Nidhi accumulation and foundational military training.

2. Tier 1 selection: At the end of Year 4, the originally envisaged 25 percent of Agniveers will be offered regular employment in the Defence Forces based on merit.

3. Tier 2 engagement: For the remaining 75 percent Agniveers, another engagement period of two years has been approved by the Cabinet.

The remaining 75 percent, subject to willingness, will move into Tier 2 engagement for Years 5-6, with an extended two-year service.

4. The second engagement period will have higher remuneration, enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits.

5. After completion of this two-year engagement period (at the end of six years in total), all Agniveers will be offered enrollment as regular soldiers in the Armed Forces subject to their willingness and their meeting selection criteria.

The decision follows an extensive four-year performance assessment conducted by the Defence Forces, which yielded overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding overall Agniveer efficacy, physical fitness, motivation, and technological adaptability.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision would make the Indian Army more youthful, equip it with modern military skills and prepare it for the changing nature of warfare

In a post shared on X, Shah said the decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would allow every willing Agniveer to serve for another two years in the Army, after which those meeting the prescribed selection criteria would get an opportunity to join the regular forces.

“Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet today approved a 2-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme, meaning now every willing Agniveer will be able to serve for another 2 years in the Army. After completing this period, all willing Agniveers who meet the selection criteria will get the opportunity to serve the nation as regular soldiers,” Shah said.

“Thanks to Shri Narendra Modi for this decision, which will make the Indian Army even more youthful, equipped with modern military skills, and prepared for the changing nature of warfare,” he added.

'Diwali gift for Agniveers': Defence experts

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Dinesh K Tripathi termed the extension of service for 75 per cent of outgoing Agniveers a "Diwali gift.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), he weighed in on key developments, including the Agniveer scheme, regional maritime cooperation, and the Indian Navy's recent rescue of 20 Iranian crew members.

"So this is a very good thing. I'd call it a Diwali gift for those 75 percent of Agniveers. For them, their families, their friends, and the army. It's also good for the army to have this trained manpower for two more years. You couldn't ask for anything better. It's a great win-win situation for everyone," he told ANI.

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Defence Expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Wednesday also hailed the Centre's decision to grant a two-year extension to 75 per cent of Agniveers as a "very important and excellent decision" that will give them a fresh opportunity to serve and a chance for permanent enrolment.

"After doing this, they'll get a great opportunity to serve in the Indian Armed Forces and serve there permanently. And obviously, this decision by the Indian government is really important, keeping in mind the long-term structural reforms for the Indian armed forces," he told ANI.

Srivastava said the extended tenure, termed a 'second tour', will also bring financial benefits, allowances and other perks for the extra period of service.

"Their term will be extended by two years, which will obviously bring them financial benefits. They'll also get their allowances and other perks for the extra time they serve. Plus, they'll get another chance to permanently join the armed forces," he said.

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Taunting the Centre after it announced an overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, the Congress on Wednesday said that it is a "U-turn" government and the rate at which the ruling BJP flips, it should be called the "Bharatiya Janata Palti".

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed the government has brought the changes due to the approaching assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh.

"This government is a U-turn government; first Rahul Gandhi says, but they don't agree to it. Later they correct. Agniveer is a wrong scheme; not only is it bad for the defence forces, but it is also wrong for the youths," he told reporters, adding, "They will have to take back this scheme."

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto also called the decision an“election gimmick”, asking what would happen to those who had already completed their four-year tenure and were now working in other occupations.

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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether Agniveers would receive benefits comparable to those available to regular soldiers.

“Will they get health insurance? Will they get facilities like those being provided to Army, Navy, Air Force jawans? What will those who train in villages for it get? There are threats around our country. We had been opposing it since the beginning, and we oppose it even today,” he said.