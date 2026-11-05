More Bomb Threats Divert Flights, Cause Disruption Across Europe

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Airlines were forced to divert more flights carrying passengers across Europe on Thursday because of bomb threats, following a series of warnings that disrupted several airliners earlier this week.

A Wizz Air Holdings Plc aircraft flying from Milan to Warsaw on Thursday was diverted to Vienna after a threat was received during the flight, a spokesman said.

The French prime minister's office confirmed that a Dublin-Rome flight had been diverted to a base in Évreux in the Normandy region, following a bomb threat. The office is monitoring the situation in line with procedures.

Aer Lingus confirmed that Flight EI402 diverted Normandy this morning as a security precaution.

“The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible,” the Irish carrier said.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Paris was stopped while taxiing and directed to a parking stand, where it underwent a security check, Bulgarian authorities said in an emailed statement. No hazardous items were found, they said.

No pattern has emerged around the spate of threats this week, either with the carriers targeted or the routes that were affected. Bomb threats are rare events and almost always end up being hoaxes. On average, there are more than 30,000 flights a day in Europe's skies.

At least seven flights were disrupted by bomb threats between Monday and Tuesday, leading to hundreds of passengers being diverted and fighter jets escorting some aircraft to airports. The airlines impacted included Wizz, Ryanair Holdings Plc, LOT and Scandinavian Airlines.

No explosives were found and the UK government called the incidents“malicious hoax threats.“

--With assistance from Jenny Che and Jennifer Duggan.

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