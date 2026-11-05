EAM Jaishankar Meets Antigua And Barbuda Governor-General, Interacts With Indian Community

MENAFN - IANS) St John's, Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Antigua and Barbuda Governor General Sir Rodney Williams at an Indian community function on Thursday, local time.

During the function, EAM Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community and hailed their contribution to strengthening the bond between India and Antigua and Barbuda.

"Glad to interact with the Indian community in Antigua and Barbuda. Appreciate their contribution to strengthening the bonds between our two countries," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Antigua and Barbuda. During his visit, he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St. John's.

Sharing a glimpse of his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "Good to see PM Albanese at CHOGM2026.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with British PM Andy Burnham on the sidelines of CHOGM 2026, during which they discussed enhancing bilateral economic cooperation in the context of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and exchanged views on the evolving global situation.

"Pleased to meet PM Andy Burnham of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of CHOGM2026. Conveyed PM Narendra Modi's warm wishes. Discussed strengthening our economic partnership in the context of CETA, as well as the global landscape," EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the CHOGM 2026, where both nations announced an extension of a USD 500 million Line of Credit for the South American nation's public and defence infrastructure.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM Narendra Modi's visit in 2024. Announced extension of USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects."

"Signed agreements on supply and; installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure and; functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana," he added.

EAM Jaishankar also attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting at the Retreat and highlighted that Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. He described more connectivity corridors as good for business. He called on Commonwealth partners should make more efforts to enhance local distribution.

EAM Jaishankar called for promoting training and capacity building as it gives more options for partners. He described the Indian business community spread across the world as an asset for the Commonwealth.

EAM Jaishankar said that the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure can be leveraged for climate action. He emphasised that India's First Responder experiences and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities suggest the need for local hubs.