Seychelles: Appointment Of Chief Executive Officers In The Culture Department
The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of five Chief Executive Officers within the Culture Department, following the enactment of the Seychelles Culture, Heritage and the Arts Act, 2026.
Ms Benjamine Rose has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Heritage Agency.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
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