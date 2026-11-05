Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Rev. Yapi Sylvain Gnangoran's Tomato Farm Through Equitypilot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead FasterCapital today announced it will work with Reverend Yapi Sylvain Gnangoran's intensive tomato production project through EquityPilot, targeting production scale-up and... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Agboville, Ivory Coast & Dubai, UAE

Lead FasterCapital today announced it will work with Reverend Yapi Sylvain Gnangoran's intensive tomato production project through EquityPilot, targeting production scale-up and operational readiness for market contracts with agro-industrial buyers and resellers. The collaboration pairs FasterCapital's execution-focused program with a locally adapted soilless cultivation model designed to increase yield and provide year-round fresh tomatoes.

Nut graf FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate on execution milestones and practical operational planning during the first 30–60 days, focusing on translating the farm's technical and commercial plan into prioritized, verifiable activities for market introduction and early revenue generation.

Côte d'Ivoire faces a persistent vegetable supply gap that drives seasonal shortages and import dependence. The tomato project aims to address that gap by deploying modern soilless (hydroponic) cultivation on two hectares in Agboville, producing a targeted annual output to supply local fresh-market buyers and agro-industrial processors. The market backdrop includes seasonal price spikes and a reliance on imported tomato products.

What the Startup Delivers?

Excel And Impact Agro develops a modern agricultural farm for intensive tomato production using soilless substrate and drip irrigation. Key features include year-round cycles, high-yield varieties (SHANTY F1, SUMO, LINDO F1, PADMA F1), and an operations model designed to deliver fresh tomatoes directly to agro-processors and resellers. The promoter projects high productivity versus traditional open-field methods and anticipates creating permanent local jobs.

Why Now?

Timing With national policy focus on lowering food costs and reducing import dependency, now is an opportune moment to scale domestic vegetable production. The technique proposed is locally mastered and targets periods of historical shortage, improving supply stability during peak-price months.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope – Execution planning and milestone sequencing to move from feasibility to operational launch – Fundraising readiness guidance and refinement of pitch materials (no funding guaranteed) – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to explore market and supply chain introductions – Operational advisory on scaling production cycles and workforce deployment

First 30–60 Days Program Plan

During the initial 30–60 days, FasterCapital and the project team will map immediate operational priorities: finalize production schedules, validate supply-of-substrate logistics, refine cost and working-capital needs, and prepare buyer outreach materials. The effort will produce a focused 60-day action plan with clear owners and measurable checkpoints.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Reverend REV. Yapi Sylvain Gnangoran through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Over the following 90 days, the team plans to complete site fit-out, establish substrate and fertilizer supply lines, recruit and train core staff, begin first transplanting and irrigation commissioning, and initiate buyer engagement for offtake conversations. Outputs will include a validated production timetable and an updated financial run-rate reflecting early-cycle yields.

About the Startup

Rev. Yapi Sylvain Gnangoran's project is a planned two-hectare intensive tomato farm in Agboville deploying soilless cultivation and drip irrigation to increase yields and provide year-round fresh tomatoes. The model emphasizes higher productivity per hectare, local substrate sourcing, and supply to agro-industrial buyers and resellers, with projected job creation and local economic benefit.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.