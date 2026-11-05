HONOR X9e Pro Breaks All Limits, From Everyday Adventures To Everyday Life

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A phone that can keep going when your day does. A display that stays clear when the sun gets brighter. A camera that is ready when the moment happens. And the confidence to take your phone further without constantly worrying about what might happen to it.

HONOR X9e Pro is built around a simple idea: break the limits that usually come with everyday smartphone use. The highly anticipated HONOR X9e Pro is the newest addition to X Series, a series that has built its reputation around durability and pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can withstand.

Bringing together Pro Quality, Pro Battery, Pro Display and Pro Imaging, it is designed to go beyond the expected and give users more freedom to live, explore and capture without compromise.

Break the Limits of Where You Can Go:

Adventure does not always come with perfect conditions. A phone can be dropped while you're on the move, exposed to dust on a road trip or splashed during a day by the water.

HONOR X9e Pro is designed to keep up. Its 360° shock-absorbing architecture helps manage impact from different directions, while the phone can withstand drops of up to 3 metres. That pushes the X Series beyond the previous 2.5-metre benchmark of the HONOR X9d, increasing the drop-resistance height by 20%. It has also received the SGS Premium Performance 5-Star rating for Drop Resistance in Harsh Scenarios

With IP68, IP69 and IP69Kratings, the phone is also designed to withstand dust, water immersion and powerful high-pressure water jets under controlled testing conditions. It can even withstand submersion in water up to 10 metresunder specified conditions.

Because pushing your limits should not mean worrying about your phone.

Break the Limits of Smartphones Battery:

Some days are short. Others seem to have no end.

From early morning commutes and back-to-back meetings to long drives, travel days and nights out, HONOR X9e Pro is designed to keep going with an industry-leading 11,000mAhbattery powered by fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery technology. The previous X Series high was 8,300mAh battery. X9e Pro adds another 2,700mAh, increasing capacity by approximately 33%.

And when it is time to recharge, 80W HONOR SuperChargehelps get you back in action quickly. With 27W wired reverse charging, the phone can even share its power with compatible devices and accessories. Here too, the limits move: previous X series models offered 66W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging, while HONOR X9e Pro raises these to 80W and 27W respectively, making its reverse-charging output 3.6 times higher.

With a 6-year battery durability design, HONOR X9e Pro is also built with the long game in mind.

Break the Limits of Smartphone Displays:

A screen should not stop being useful just because the environment changes.

HONOR X9e Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K displaywith a 120Hzrefresh rate, bringing smooth, detailed visuals to everything from scrolling through your feed to watching content on the go Here too, the limits move from 66W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging to 80W and 27W respectively, making its reverse-charging output 3.6 times higher.

Here too, the limits move: the X9d offered 66W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging, while X9e Pro raises these to 80W and 27W respectively, making its reverse-charging output 3.6 times higher.

With a 6-year battery durability design, a benchmark carried forward from the X9d HONOR X9e Pro is also built with the long game in mind.

From a bright afternoon outdoors to a late-night scroll in bed, the screen adapts to the moment.

Break the Limits of What You Can Capture:

The moments worth remembering rarely wait for the perfect shot.

HONOR X9e Pro's 108MPUltra-Clear AI Camera is designed to help capture everything from spontaneous portraits and city scenes to nighttime moments and outdoor action. Here, breaking the limit is not about adding more megapixels. HONOR X9e Pro keeps that 108MP resolution while pushing stabilization further.

CIPA 6.0-level stabilization helps reduce camera shake when shooting handheld or on the move, helping you capture clearer images even when the moment is moving quickly. It gives the X9e Pro a new professional-grade, quantified stabilization benchmark for the X Series. Building on the underwater photo mode already available, HONOR X9e Pro adds intelligent colour correction to the underwater imaging experience.

And when the adventure takes you underwater, intelligent underwater color correction helps maintain vivid and natural-looking colours when capturing images underwater.

Break All Limits:

The way we live does not come with boundaries. We move between work and weekends, cities and coastlines, bright days and late nights. We explore, create, connect and capture wherever the moment takes us.

HONOR X9e Pro is designed for that kind of life.

With Pro Quality that is ready for more, Pro Battery that keeps going, Pro Display that adapts to changing conditions and Pro Imaging that helps capture more of the moment, HONOR X9e Pro brings together the experiences that matter most in one device.