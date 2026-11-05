Press Release: Fastercapital: Oilplat Reports Alpha Platform Ready For Phase II AI/Blockchain

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead paragraph Oilplat, operating as ENERGYPLAT INC. (OILPLAT Platform), today reported a series of execution milestones as it advances its energy trading and supply platform with... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Panama City, Panama & Dubai, UAE

Lead paragraph Oilplat, operating as ENERGYPLAT INC. (OILPLAT Platform), today reported a series of execution milestones as it advances its energy trading and supply platform with ongoing support from FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program. Recent progress includes an alpha-stage platform prepared for Phase II AI/Blockchain integration, stronger IP protection, market interest from energy suppliers, and an updated investment structure to reduce investor risk.

This update reflects Oilplat's continued collaboration with FasterCapital and EquityPilot; the company's current execution focus centers on Phase II AI/Blockchain integration and staged milestone delivery toward revenue-linked platform launch.

What the Startup Delivers?

– Alpha-stage platform architecture finalized and ready for production deployment with Phase II AI/Blockchain integration planned.

– A supplier pipeline showing confirmed interest from multiple energy suppliers across oil, electricity, and natural gas sectors.

– Brand and IP protections bolstered with 10+ international trademarks; social media traction (daily infographic posts across LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter) delivering 15,000+ views over the past 3 months.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support during this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to align technical delivery with investment milestones.

– Fundraising readiness support, including structuring staged payment milestones tied to platform launch and revenue targets.

– Pitch and communication refinement to clarify investor materials and public messaging.

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and follow-up with potential investors and suppliers.

– Strategic prioritization focused on production readiness and commercial engagement.

Current Execution Priorities

Oilplat's current priorities are focused on next-stage integration and commercial preparedness: completing Phase II AI/Blockchain workstreams, validating supplier integrations, operationalizing trademarked assets for go-to-market messaging, and aligning platform release milestones with the revised investment structure (50% equity for $10M with staged payments tied to launch and revenue).

Customer Validation

Market interest is reflected in confirmed supplier interest across oil, electricity, and natural gas sectors and in a steady social engagement program: daily infographic posts across LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter have generated 15,000+ views over the past 3 months. These early signals are informing prioritization of supplier integration work ahead of broader commercial rollout.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Oilplat through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Oilplat ENERGYPLAT INC.

OILPLAT Platform is developing a multi-commodity energy trading and supply platform. Current workstreams include an alpha-stage platform advancing to Phase II AI/Blockchain integration, IP protection with 10+ international trademarks, and supplier engagement across oil, electricity, and natural gas. The company is aligning its product roadmap with a revised investment structure and continued investor engagement.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.