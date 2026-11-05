DRVN By Porsche Introduces Two Limited-Edition Drinks For Icons Of Porsche 2026

DRVN by Porsche introduces two limited edition drinks for the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche on 21–22 November 2026 The Cold Press Carrera and the Mission Matcha, will be available exclusively at the festival Tickets are on sale now via IconsOfPorsche

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai: DRVN by Porsche is serving up something special this year. In celebration of the Icons of Porsche festival, two exclusive limited-edition drinks, will be available on 21-22 November 2026. DRVN by Porsche is bringing two limited-edition drinks to the sixth edition of the region's largest automotive festival, which this year will be held at a new location in, The Square Nad Al Sheba. The tasty creations will only be available for festival visitors via the multiple DRVN by Porsche pop-ups on-site. Created in collaboration with popular Dubai-based food blogger @foodfindsUAE, the Cold Press Carrera and Mission Matcha offer two refreshing options for coffee and matcha lovers. The Cold Press Carrera is a cold brew topped with a smooth layer of cold foam, finished with a dusting of chocolate powder, perfect for fuelling a full day at the festival. For matcha lovers, the Mission Matcha combines creamy matcha with coconut water, topped with cold foam and a dusting of matcha powder. The partnership brings together two spaces that have been quintessential to the Porsche community in the Middle East. Much like Icons of Porsche, DRVN by Porsche has grown into a meeting point for the community, where fans can connect over a shared love of cars, design and culture. The collaboration brings that same spirit to the festival, giving visitors another way to experience Porsche beyond the cars on display. “Two years ago, we created the 'Cayenne Pepper' pizza exclusively for Icons of Porsche, and it proved to be a massive hit,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa. “This year DRVN by Porsche is bringing two new drinks exclusively to Icons of Porsche. I can't wait to try them for myself at The Square Nad Al Sheba on 21 and 22 November.” Icons of Porsche is the region's largest automotive festival, bringing together classic cars, art and culture from across the Porsche community. Last year's fifth edition welcomed more than 30,000 fans over the weekend, with over 1,000 sports cars on display. Tickets to this November's Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now via IconsOfPorsche, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register for free tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

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