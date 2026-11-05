Ericsson Brings Drone Detection Capabilities To Mobile Networks
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Ericsson introduces its new Integrated Sensing and Communication ISAC System
The system accurately detects and tracks moving objects such as drones over wide areas, including those not connected to the network
Selected small-scale, sensing-only commercial pilots expected to begin in 2027. Wider scale sensing deployments expected to follow in 2028
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