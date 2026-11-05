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Kia Celebrates Rafael Nadal's 'King Of Clay' Legacy With One-Of-A-Kind EV4 GT Tribute

Kia Celebrates Rafael Nadal's 'King Of Clay' Legacy With One-Of-A-Kind EV4 GT Tribute


Date: 2026-11-05 05:01:08

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Kia creates a full-scale clay concept of the EV4 GT using clay from the courts where Rafael Nadal won a record 63 singles titles Unique tribute, presented to Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, features references to his extraordinary clay-court career Celebrates Kia's partnership with Nadal spanning more than two decades, built on shared values of resilience, discipline and continuous progress Kia's long-standing commitment to tennis reflects its wider sporting partnerships, connecting fans worldwide, inspiring future generations and bringing its 'Movement that inspires' brand philosophy to life
Dubai, United Arab Emirates November, 2026 – Kia Corporation (Kia) has created a one-of-a-kind, full-scale clay concept of the Kia EV4 GT, combining automotive modelling clay with clay from the courts where Rafael Nadal won a record 63 men's singles titles. Kia presented the tribute to Nadal, Kia's global brand ambassador, at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. The unique tribute brings together two worlds in which clay plays a defining role: the surface on which Nadal built his extraordinary sporting legacy and the material designers use to shape and refine Kia vehicles. It also celebrates a partnership that has endured for more than two decades. In line with the project, Kia is also releasing a series of videos on its global YouTube channel (Link ) and the Kia Europe brand website (Link ). The films capture the creation and presentation of Kia's one-of-a-kind EV4 GT clay tribute to Rafael Nadal, celebrating his legendary clay-court career and more than two decades of partnership with Kia. “Rafael's determination and resilience have inspired tennis players and fans around the world, and those values have been central to our partnership since 2004. This tribute celebrates Rafael's remarkable achievements and the journey we have shared. Through tennis and our wider sporting partnerships, Kia aims to bring people together and inspire future generations.” – Soohang Chang, President and CEO of Kia Europe How Does Kia's 'King of Clay' Tribute Celebrate Nadal's Achievements? Nadal's extraordinary record on clay earned him the title 'King of Clay'. He won 63 titles on the surface, including a record 14 men's singles titles on the iconic Paris clay at Roland-Garros, where he achieved some of his most defining victories. That surface became the creative starting point for Kia's tribute. Clay modelling remains integral to vehicle development, letting designers evolve a vehicle's form and design before production. Even as automotive development becomes increasingly digital and technology-led, clay remains a tactile way to judge proportions, surfaces, finishes and tensions. This creative method is uniquely combined in the EV4 GT model's clay concept, made from a blend of tennis court clay and automotive modelling clay. The interpretation retains the EV4 GT hatchback's fundamental proportions and form. White automotive-design tape traces the concept's orange-red surface, reflecting a tennis court's lines. Bespoke details* reference milestones in Nadal's career, including:
    His 63 clay-court singles titles, including successes in Monte Carlo and Rome A record 50 consecutive sets won on clay The five seasons in which he finished as world number one
“For more than twenty years, Kia has been by my side throughout my career, through all the highs and the challenges. Receiving this tribute, created from the material that has defined so much of my journey, is incredibly meaningful. It is a special reminder of everything we have shared, and I am honored by this gesture.” – Rafael Nadal How Does Kia's Partnership with Nadal Reflect Its Wider Commitment to Sport? Kia's relationship with Nadal began in 2004, when Kia Spain started supporting the emerging star. Following his first Grand Slam title in 2005, Nadal became Kia's global brand ambassador in 2006. Over more than two decades, the partnership has grown around shared values of resilience, discipline and continuous improvement. During that time, Nadal established himself as one of the defining athletes of his generation, while Kia underwent its own transformation, evolving its brand, design philosophy and electrified product portfolio. Kia's support for tennis extends beyond its partnership with Nadal. In 2026, the brand celebrated 25 years of association with the Australian Open, one of the world's four Grand Slam tournaments. Through its sporting partnerships and initiatives with the Rafa Nadal Academy, Kia connects tennis fans worldwide and inspires a new generation of players. How Does the Kia EV4 GT Combine Engaging Electric Performance with Everyday Usability? The EV4 GT embodies Kia's approach to electric performance, combining sporty, responsive driving dynamics with everyday comfort and practicality. The five-door hatchback features:
    Dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering 215 kW and 468 Nm of torque, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.6 seconds** Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring and electronically controlled suspension, enhancing handling, stability and ride comfort GT Mode and Virtual Gear Shift, providing more responsive performance and greater driver engagement
The EV4 GT's expressive, athletic design provided the foundation for Kia's one-of-a-kind tribute to Rafael Nadal, connecting the brand's electric performance line-up with one of its longest-standing sporting partnerships. * The bespoke, Nadal-inspired elements, including the white lines and titles, were created solely for this one-off artwork and are not features of the production EV4 GT. ** Disclaimer: The numbers are based on European specifications. All technical specifications are tentative and will be confirmed through the European homologation process. About Kia Corporation: Kia is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, today Kia employs 52,000 people worldwide, has a presence in nearly 200 markets and manufacturing facilities in six countries, selling more than three million vehicles a year. Kia offers customers choice with accessible ICE and electrified models, spearheading the popularization of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles. The company is developing a growing range of mobility services and encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects the company's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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