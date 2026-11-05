Kia Celebrates Rafael Nadal's 'King Of Clay' Legacy With One-Of-A-Kind EV4 GT Tribute
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Kia creates a full-scale clay concept of the EV4 GT using clay from the courts where Rafael Nadal won a record 63 singles titles
Unique tribute, presented to Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, features references to his extraordinary clay-court career
Celebrates Kia's partnership with Nadal spanning more than two decades, built on shared values of resilience, discipline and continuous progress
Kia's long-standing commitment to tennis reflects its wider sporting partnerships, connecting fans worldwide, inspiring future generations and bringing its 'Movement that inspires' brand philosophy to life
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His 63 clay-court singles titles, including successes in Monte Carlo and Rome
A record 50 consecutive sets won on clay
The five seasons in which he finished as world number one
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Dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering 215 kW and 468 Nm of torque, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.6 seconds**
Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring and electronically controlled suspension, enhancing handling, stability and ride comfort
GT Mode and Virtual Gear Shift, providing more responsive performance and greater driver engagement
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